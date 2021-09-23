Nuvei Expands Payout Options for U.S. iGaming Operators with Verified Withdrawals

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced another enhancement to its suite of payout solutions, this time for U.S. regulated online sports betting and iGaming markets. Consumers can now verify their bank account through Plaid on withdrawals–not only deposits. The Company’s new Verified Withdrawals product gives all players the advantage of instant withdrawals, regardless of what method they used to deposit the funds.

Verified, instant withdrawals offer an enhanced user experience and are available to operators through Nuvei’s Instant Bank Transfer technology. The Company was the first in the North American market to offer real-time payments in sports wagering and iGaming through its acquisition of Mazooma in August.

Through one partnership and integration, gaming operators benefit from simple, flexible and secure payout options, with the ability to fund consumers’ payment cards, eWallets and bank accounts instantly and seamlessly. Nuvei’s robust suite of payout options now include real time payments (RTP) for accelerated withdrawals, ACH payments, account to account transfers, Visa Direct and Mastercard Send, all enabling rapid disbursement of winnings for higher player satisfaction and greater retention.

“Consumers value choice. With our enhanced suite of payout options that now includes Verified Withdrawals, even if a player deposits using another payment method, they can still enjoy the best withdrawal experience and receive their winnings in their bank account within seconds,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “Our goal is to offer the best payment experience in the industry, delivering a seamless customer journey from deposit to withdrawal, through one single integrated platform.”

Verified Withdrawals’ functionality automatically matches players to their bank account information, reducing manual reconciliation, and saves operators both time and money. Plus, the bank account verification with Know Your Customer (KYC) checks happens before the withdrawal payment, giving operators the flexibility to review transactions for best risk management practices.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 204 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 480 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

