Nuvei launches Merchant Guru program to support SMBs during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond

MONTREAL and PLANO, Texas, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvei, a global payment technology provider, announces the launch of its Merchant Guru program, a powerful combination of tools and support for small to midsize business owners. For retailers and food service businesses that used to rely on a steady stream of foot traffic, the coronavirus outbreak has had a devastating effect. In urgent response to this need, Nuvei’s turnkey program empowers SMBs to quickly convert to a cloud-based payment system and begin advertising their services to local or nationwide clients for immediate revenue generation.

Merchant Guru enables business owners to activate online payment processing quickly and seamlessly. In addition, the program helps SMBs reach thousands of local customers through targeted digital advertising, with little to no manual setup. This concierge-based service empowers merchants to radically redesign their client service and distribution model. Further, it’s aimed at not only helping them boost sales during this critical time, but it also enhances their brand with a powerful social media presence as a long-term strategy. No experience is required, as Nuvei performs the initial set up and ongoing management.From restaurant take-out to retail delivery, and everything in between, Nuvei’s cloud-based and mobile payment solutions enable convenient, fast payment processing. Features such as integrated online orders, virtual terminal, NFC card acceptance, plus mobile wallet compatibility provide virtual and contactless payment options as a secure alternative to cash payments.Merchant benefits include:Integrated payments to accept all major card brandsSocial media setup and online advertising managementOrder-ahead solution for restaurants and delivery servicesCustom eCommerce website based on industry typeExclusive business discounts, helping merchants further saveThis program is critical to restaurants, fast food delivery and other prospective service-delivery retailers who currently lack the vital infrastructure to support their business among the COVID-19 pandemic. Nuvei’s solution includes multiple integration options with proprietary solutions for the hardest hit verticals. This encompasses a robust online and telephone ordering system, contactless terminal and mobile payment packages.“Our program serves a critical need for small business owners who are currently struggling. We recognize this need and have been proactively working to support the industry with unique solutions to help them weather this storm,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO. “Our teams are working relentlessly to meet the needs of the communities and businesses which we serve. We are deeply committed to continuing this support at all levels, ensuring we get through this, together.”For more information on Merchant Guru, including the solutions, resources and support Nuvei is providing business owners during COVID-19, visit: https://nuvei.com/COVID19-resources .About Nuvei

We are Nuvei, the first-ever community of payment experts. We provide fully-supported omnichannel payments to large-scale merchants, SMBs and distribution partners, powered by our broad suite of proprietary technologies. We also equip ISOs, ISVs, payment facilitators, developers, and eCommerce platforms with the technology, expertise and customer service they need to stand out. Backed by our full-service, globally connected platform, our vision is to build a network in which our merchants and partners can truly thrive. Our goal is to create bigger and better payment opportunities for all, paving the way to great partnerships. Learn more at www.nuvei.com .Contact Details

Louis Georgakakis

Nuvei

+1 514-670-8001

lgeorgakakis@nuvei.com



