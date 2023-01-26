NXT Announces Closing of Private Placement and Announces Investor Call

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (“NXT” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFD; OTCQB: NSFDF) is pleased to announce the closing of its private placement announced on December 22, 2022 (the “Private Placement’) for total net proceeds of approximately $1,882,195 in connection with the issuance of 9,658,282 common shares for $0.195 per common share. Insiders purchased a total of 9,178,282 common shares for $1,789,765 (95.0%) of the Private Placement. All five directors and the Chief Financial Officer have either participated in the Private Placement, the 2022 Rights Offering, or have elected to take some or all of their recent director’s fees in the form of options.

Common shares issued as a result of the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance. In connection with the Offering, $1,170 in cash finder’s fees were paid to qualified parties.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used support general and administrative costs which include business development and marketing activities to transform the existing pipeline of opportunities into firm contracts.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Investor Call

A conference call to discuss an operational update will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time).

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, February 1, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time) Participants call: 1-800-898-3989 Conference ID: 1284615#

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “schedule”, “intend”, “propose” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or an outlook. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, information regarding: the details or and funds to be raised under the Private Placement. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors facing the Company and the Rights Offering are described in its most recent Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and MD&A for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022, which have been filed electronically by means of the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) located at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



