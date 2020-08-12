Nymox Announces $9 Million Registered Direct Offering

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.50 per share in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of approximately $9 million before deducting placement agent fees and expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 14, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Nymox intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital.A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-237564) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com. Interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that Nymox has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about Nymox and such offering.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

