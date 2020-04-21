Nymox Announces Important New Patent Developments

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) is pleased to announce the recent allowances of 4 new different US and international patents concerning the Company’s prostate enlargement and prostate cancer treatments. The new US and international patents that have been allowed are further expansions of Nymox’s intellectual property covering the Company’s prostate treatment technologies.

Nymox CEO, Dr Paul Averback stated, “Intellectual property is one of the backbones of the biopharmaceutical industry. We are therefore very pleased to report that another 4 patents have recently been allowed. During the past year a total of 10 new patents have been allowed which adds to the Company’s very strong intellectual property position for the future. Nymox continues with intensive work to maximize our IP portfolio for the long-term value and strength of the Company’s proprietary foundations.”Dr. Averback added, “Operationally at the present time, our employees are doing very well and are following the prescribed guidelines in their area, including working remotely, where necessary. On a different note, we are also extremely pleased with the reactions and feedback we are receiving from multiple sources with regard to the recent (Feb 2020) peer review journal article in the World Journal of Urology (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00345-020-03127-w) documenting the very promising clinical results of Fexapotide Triflutate in treating men with early prostate cancer. We look forward to advancing this program into pivotal registrational trials.”

