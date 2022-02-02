O2Gold Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) announces today the resignations from its board of directors of Fayyaz Alimohamed and Raziel Zisman, effective immediately. The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Messrs. Alimohamed and Zisman for their efforts and extensive contributions and wish them well in their future endeavours.

About O2Gold

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company with activities in Colombia. The Company’s contiguous 30,000-ha land package includes several brownfields and largely under-explored greenfields.

Jaime Lalinde, President and CEO

Phone: (57) 312 350 5864

Email: jlalinde@fmresources.ca

