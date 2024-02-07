Oakridge Park Welcomes Prestigious Global Fashion Brands, to its Reimagined Shopping Centre in Vancouver, Canada

The Premier Retail Experience Unveils a Captivating Cultural Destination, Featuring 100+ Leading Retailers in Flagship and Boutique Stores Upon its Spring 2025 Opening

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the heart of Vancouver, Oakridge Park , Canada’s largest redevelopment endeavour, is set to redefine the city’s retail landscape, unveiling the inaugural brands that will be part of this world-class destination – Louis Vuitton, Prada, Brunello Cucinelli, Moncler, Versace and Max Mara. Upon completion, Oakridge Park will offer a curated selection of premium global brands across apparel, beauty, jewelry, watches, home décor, as well as lifestyle and wellness, alongside exceptional culinary experiences. First stand-alone luxury fashion boutiques in Vancouver, Canada to be announced at Oakridge Park include Maison Margiela, Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin and Alexander Wang, with more retail announcements to follow in 2024. These vanguards of style and sophistication will anchor the top-tier retail experience totaling 650,000 square feet with 100+ leading global brands, including flagship and boutique stores, scheduled to open in Spring 2025.

“In the world of luxury retail, Oakridge Park in Vancouver stands out as a global exemplar. Located in one of the most livable cities, it features a unique nine-acre park at its heart, blending nature with the fusion of East and West cultures for an unparalleled experience that will further build our economy, and attract diverse consumer bases from around the world,” said Andy Clydesdale, Executive Vice President of Global Retail at QuadReal Property Group. “We have so much to be proud of with this ambitious project. It sets a new standard for transformative projects by seamlessly integrating retail, residential, and sustainability elements through innovative design and functionality. Oakridge Park promises a holistic and exceptional cultural environment for both residents and visitors, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of luxury retail real estate.”

In a visionary partnership between QuadReal Property Group and Westbank , the journey of Oakridge Park began in 2017, transforming what was formerly known as Oakridge Centre into a new five-million-square-foot town centre, where the city’s future growth will concentrate, creating jobs and opportunities for positive impact on the local economy. Open for 65 years, the venue, was celebrated as Vancouver’s “most stylish shopping destination” and consistently ranked among the top two shopping centres, in terms of sales per square foot, in Canada.

“Oakridge Park goes beyond physical retail, our aim is to offer an extraordinary experience” says Ian Gillespie, Founder & CEO of Westbank. “We hope the new Oakridge Park will serve as a cultural hub for Vancouver that the world will look to for inspiration.”

As part of the Oakridge Park experience, a much-anticipated Time Out Market, the second for Canada, will create a new culinary destination, offering some of the best cuisine from across the globe. The design of the food and cultural market, known for its unique blend of culinary excellence and cultural experiences, will be inspired by the great traditional food halls of Europe and the more contemporary ones in Asia.

In addition to the retail announcement, Oakridge Park is inviting the community to celebrate the Year of the Dragon at the Oakridge Park Lunar New Year Celebration at the Fairmont Pacific Rim. Now in its sixth year, the festivities will take place from January 25th to February 25th, offering incredible programming daily from 11am-6pm, including family-focused activities such as children’s ballet classes in collaboration with the award-winning Goh Ballet Academy, Lunar New Year family portraits, floral arrangement workshops, live musical performances and more. Visit the Lobby Lounge for a special Lunar New Year dim sum menu, in collaboration with Mott 32.

Oakridge Park’s first residential phase is anticipated to open in Spring 2025, welcoming thousands of residents to their new home in four towers, with interiors designed by Piero Lissoni and Clémande Burgevin Blachman and Sergio Castiglia . Envisioned as a cultural destination and gathering place for Vancouver, Oakridge Park is designed to seamlessly encompass all aspects of life — where living, working, and recreation converge offering a space for inspiration, wellness, and growth. Comprising a nine-acre park, the largest library on Vancouver’s West Side, multiple indoor and outdoor performance venues, a flagship academy for the world-renowned Goh Ballet and more, each element will allow residents and visitors alike to create unforgettable memories, ignite creativity and engage meaningfully.

About Oakridge Park

Serving as a bespoke and captivating cultural destination for Vancouver, Oakridge Park is designed to seamlessly encompass every aspect of people’s lives — where living, working, and playing converge harmoniously, offering a space for inspiration, personal growth, and relaxation. Spanning over five (5) million square feet and strategically designed around a sprawling nine-acre park, Oakridge Park creates a distinctive enclave within the expansive 28-acre footprint. A monumental redevelopment project, that stands out as one of Metro Vancouver’s largest undertakings and ranking among the most significant ongoing transformations in North America, is poised to become an unparalleled addition to the city unlike anything Vancouver has ever seen.

Comprising residential, retail, office, public realm, civic, and cultural components, Oakridge Park is a world-class, master-planned community. Once fully completed, it will offer a top-tier retail experience totaling 850,000 square feet with 140+ leading global brands, including flagship and boutiques stores, accommodations for over 6,000 residents through 3,000+ residences, 700,000 square feet of meticulously designed office space for over 3,000 creative economy professionals, one of Vancouver’s largest community centres and busiest libraries, six dynamic indoor and outdoor live-music venues, the renowned Goh Ballet, and will be home to the second Time Out Market in Canada.

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $73.8 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating companies in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

About Westbank

Westbank is a practice dedicated to the creation of inspiring environments. Established 30 years ago, we are a private company that concentrates primarily on large projects in our core cities of focus: Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle, Tokyo and San Jose. As a global leader in net zero development and the co-owner of one of North America’s largest district energy providers, we are committed to largescale net zero carbon initiatives. Our body of work includes residential, hotels, retail, creative workspace, district energy, affordable housing, exhibitions, and public art, with over $50B of projects completed or under development. As our practice has evolved, we have woven together an ecosystem of cultural enterprises, including restaurants, gyms, spas, music venues, private members clubs, fashion, dance schools and food halls. We bring this ecosystem to life through collaborations with some of the most talented artists, architects, designers and entrepreneurs in the world. We look for every opportunity to strengthen the bonds that unite us – to bring people together and help build more inspiring, sustainable communities. Through these and other endeavours, our evolution continues as we become a cultural platform for the creative city.

