Occlusion Devices Market Size Worth USD 4,378.5 Million by 2027 | Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases is One of the Significant Factors Influencing the Occlusion Devices Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global occlusion devices market is projected to be worth USD 4,378.5 Million by 2027growing at a CAGR of 5.0%, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The occlusion devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases. According to the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics published by the American Health Association in 2016, 15.5 million individuals in the US suffer from coronary heart disease, with the prevalence of the disease increasing with age in both men and women. Balloon occlusion devices finds usage in the prevention of pericardial tamponade by lowering the blood loss and ameliorating consequent myocardial ischemia injury.Increasing research & development activities by research and academic institutes worldwide play an instrumental role in boost the growth of the occlusion devices market. For instance, In Feb 2020, an occlusion devise based on Nitinol was developed by the Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute of Medical Science and Technology for atrial septal defect non-surgical closure.Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/399 Top Companies Profiled in Veterinary Vaccines Market Report are:Boston Scientific, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen, Stryker Corporation, Acrostak AG, Cook Group, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.Key Highlights From The ReportIn February 2020, BD Peripheral Intervention, Inc. made an announcement about the receiving of FDA approval for the Caterpillar arterial and micro arterial embolization devices.Liquid embolic agents are likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, due to its various benefits comprising deep penetration capability into the AVM nidus, permanent embolization using durable pedicle/vessel obliteration, and the potential to be administered via small, flow-directed, and flexible catheters with atraumatic and safe manipulations into the most distal vasculature places.The application of occlusion devices in oncology is gaining substantial momentum in the market. Processes, such as embolization prevents blood flow to a tumor, decreasing blood loss at the time of surgery. A secondary advantage of this procedure involves easy identification of tumor margins and then removing the tumor with minimal effort.The occlusion devices market in the North American region, led by the US, held the largest share in 2019, attributed to the rising incidence of chronic amongst the regional population, increasing healthcare expenses, and growing population of the elderly people. Also, the presence of leading market players in the region and growing cognizance about the perils of chronic diseases drive market growth.Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/399

Emergen Research has segmented the global occlusion devices market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Occlusion Removal DevicesBalloon Occlusion DevicesStent RetrieversCoil RetrieversSuction & Aspiration DevicesEmbolization DevicesEmbolic CoilsLiquid Embolic AgentsTubal Occlusion DevicesSupport DevicesMicrocathetersGuidewiresApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)NeurologyCardiologyPeripheral Vascular DiseasesUrologyOncologyOthersEnd Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)HospitalsDiagnostics CentersAmbulatory Surgical CentersResearch InstitutesOthersRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)North AmericaU.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUKFranceBENELUXRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaRest of APACLatin AmericaBrazilRest of LATAMMEASaudi ArabiaUAERest of MEA



