OCNI and CCAB Sign MOU to Promote Indigenous Business Participation in the Canadian Nuclear Industry

Pickering, Ontario, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) and Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) are pleased to announce the signing today of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate and promote the value and power of Indigenous businesses and partnerships in the Canadian nuclear supply chain. The MOU outlines how the two organizations will work together in the development of programs and initiatives to enable Indigenous businesses and partnerships to play a larger role in supporting Canada’s nuclear industry.“I am pleased to partner with CCAB in furthering our commitment for engaging Indigenous businesses and partnerships throughout the Canadian nuclear industry,” said OCNI President and CEO, Dr. Ron Oberth. “This agreement will continue to build collaboration between our two organizations on various partnership initiatives.”“This strategic partnership with OCNI is an important opportunity to promote and strengthen Indigenous business and community engagement in the nuclear industry,” added CCAB President and CEO, Tabatha Bull. “We are also very pleased that OCNI will work toward their corporate social responsibility certification through CCAB’s Progressive Aboriginal Relations program as they continue to champion efforts towards economic reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.”About OCNIOrganization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 220 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 15,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets. For further information please visit the OCNI website at OCNI.ca.About CCABCanadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. A national, non-partisan association, CCAB offers knowledge, resources and programs to both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal owned companies that foster economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information visit www.ccab.com.AttachmentOCNI-CCAB MOU Signing Release_June26 2020 FINAL (002)Alisha Fonseka, Communications Coordinator

Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries

alisha.fonseka@ocni.ca Amanda Charles, Communications Associate

Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

647-289-2753

acharles@ccab.com





CBJ Newsmakers