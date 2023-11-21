Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company Receives Minnesota Trust Company Charter, Will Commence Full-Scale Transfer Agent and Trust Services Nationally

ST. PAUL, Minn. and DENVER, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company is pleased to announce that it has received its trust company charter from the State of Minnesota Department of Commerce and will immediately begin offering full-scale transfer agent and trust services across the United States. Odyssey’s US team is led by an experienced group of industry experts, previously from Wells Fargo and Equiniti, and includes Equiniti’s former CEO, Todd May, as the Chair of its Board.

“The US market is ripe for a competitor that prioritizes exceptional client-service, has the industry expertise to be a valued partner to our clients, and is committed to innovation and execution,” said Becky Paulson, President, Odyssey Transfer. “We’re excited to be able to leverage the strength of Odyssey’s Canadian brand and success as an existing company with over 1,000 clients, including hundreds of US based clients and hundreds of thousands of US shareholders. We’ll be able to capitalize on existing infrastructure as we formally enter the US market, which our US-based team knows very well.”

Odyssey’s management team will be led by the following executives:

Becky Paulson, President

Andrea Severson, Executive Vice President, Operations

Chris Ward, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

Caitlyn Van Valin, Executive Vice President, Sales

Angela Ponte, Vice President, Risk and Compliance

Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company will provide transfer agent, trustee and escrow services, corporate actions and employee plans services to private and public issuers across the United States from its headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“The US transfer agent and trust industry has experienced significant disruption over the past few years – primarily driven by market consolidation. The challenge with starting a transfer agent is that there are complex regulatory, compliance and operational requirements that only a team with deep knowledge of the space can execute on. I’m impressed with the team we’ve brought together and looking forward to making a name for ourselves across the US,” said Todd May, Chairman of Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company.

About Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company

Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company has offices in St. Paul, Minnesota, and co-agents in Canada (Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto), London (UK), Hong Kong and Australia.

Becky Paulson, President | E: [email protected] | T: 1-651-392-1654

Chris Ward, EVP, Corporate Development | E: [email protected] | T: 1-651-428-1486

Caitlyn Van Valin, EVP, Sales | E: [email protected] | T: 1-303-506-8213



