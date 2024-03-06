Odyssey Trust Company Announces Collaboration with Generation IACP Inc.

TORONTO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its collaboration with Generation IACP Inc. (Generation IACP), an established Canadian Investment Dealer that provides various services and reporting to public issuers, including valuable market data.

Odyssey and Generation IACP have entered into an arrangement to provide Generation IACP’s services to clients of Odyssey, with a focus on leveraging market intelligence for Odyssey’s clients. Generation IACP provides market trading activity data to issuers listed on North American exchanges across diverse industries through The Bracket™, Generation IACP’s proprietary online portal for listed issuer customers.

Odyssey is one of only two full-scale North American transfer agent and trust companies and is known for utilizing automated processes to improve speed and efficiency for its clients. The arrangement between Odyssey and Generation IACP aligns with Odyssey’s values and will help make it easier for Canadian and US issuers to get a greater line of sight and granularity on critical trading and market data.

“Odyssey and Generation IACP share the same values of high-touch, responsive service for our clients, and we’re both acutely aware of the benefits technology can bring to public companies, particularly when it comes to trading and market data,” said Jonathan Pinto, Odyssey’s Chief Growth Officer. “We are excited to provide The Bracket™ offering to better serve our clients.”

“Generation IACP is excited to collaborate with Odyssey, to enable us to provide The Bracket™ to customers of a leading and respected institution,” said Ari Scheer, Generation IACP’s Head of Issuer Services. “In today’s fast-paced markets, it’s important to equip listed issuers with a comprehensive view of their trading data.”

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a leading North American trust and transfer agent providing a personalized and paperless experience to clients. Odyssey has offices in the US and Canada, and co-agents in the UK, Hong Kong and Australia. To learn more visit www.odysseytrust.com

About Generation IACP

Generation IACP Inc., a Canadian investment dealer and Member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, providing portfolio management and advisory services to Canadian clients. In its Issuer Services group, Generation IACP provides various services to publicly listed issuers, including The Bracket™—reporting of market trading activity data of an issuer’s listed shares through an online portal.

