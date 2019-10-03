Odyssey Trust Company Approved as DTC FAST Agent; Announces Launch of Odyssey Transfer US Inc. in Denver, Colorado

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Odyssey Trust Company (the “Company” or “Odyssey”), is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the United States’ The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) to act as a DTC FAST Agent. As a DTC FAST Agent, Odyssey will process transactions electronically on both sides of the border – in the United States through DTC (via DTC FAST, DRS or DWAC) and in Canada through CDS & Co.

This is an important milestone for Odyssey as it solidifies the Company’s long-term commitment to the US market. It is also a significant event for Odyssey’s current and prospective clients as it has eliminated the need for a US Co-Agent and streamlined processing time for companies depositing securities on both sides of the border. Odyssey is the only independent trust company in Canada with this capability.“Over the past few years, we’ve recognized that being a DTC FAST Agent will create significant efficiencies for our clients and for our business overall,” said Jenna Kaye, CEO of Odyssey. “We’re excited to bring both DTC FAST and CDS processing under one roof, as it allows us to provide cross-border services seamlessly to our clients with one direct point of contact.”Odyssey Transfer US Inc.Odyssey is pleased to welcome Odyssey Transfer US Inc. (“OTUS”) into the market for North American transfer agents. OTUS is based in Denver, Colorado, and is led by Patricia (Trisha) Beaton, an experienced and well-respected professional in the transfer agent industry. Since 2006 Trisha has held progressive and managerial roles in the areas of corporate trust, client service and corporate actions. During her tenure in the Calgary market, Trisha worked with Computershare, Valiant Trust and most recently TSX Trust.Odyssey has entered into an exclusive agreement with OTUS, under which OTUS will provide advisory services on the US market.“I’m excited to leverage my experience and knowledge of the transfer agent industry in the United States. Our goal is to work closely with Odyssey and develop a strong US brand that’s focused on the same value proposition of Odyssey: industry expertise, personalized service and responsiveness,” said Trisha Beaton, Managing Director of OTUS.About OdysseyOdyssey is an independent trust and transfer agent with offices in Calgary, Vancouver and a co-agent based in Toronto (Odyssey Transfer Inc.) which provides transfer agent services to the Ontario market. For more information, please visit: www.odysseytrust.com For more information, please contact:Odyssey Trust Company

Jenna Kaye, CEO | E: jkaye@odysseytrust.com | T: 1-403-660-0192Odyssey Transfer US Inc.

Trisha Beaton, Managing Director | E: tbeaton@odysseytrust.com | T: 1-303-817-1519

