OECTA MEDIA ADVISORY

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Because of the government’s unwillingness to abandon cuts to publicly funded education and negotiate a fair collective agreement, Catholic teachers across Ontario will be engaged in a full withdrawal of service on Tuesday, January 21. Media are invited as OECTA President Liz Stuart joins fellow Catholic teachers on picket lines at the following times and locations:8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Chaminade College School, 490 Queen’s Drive, Toronto 11:15 – 11:45 a.m. Father Michael Goetz Secondary School, 330 Central Parkway West, Mississauga12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Kaleed Rasheed Constituency Office, 1420 Burnhamthorpe Road East, Mississauga*times are approximate and subject to change- 30 -OECTA represents the almost 45,000 professionals who teach all grades in publicly funded English Catholic schools in Ontario.Michelle Despault, Director of Communications

Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association

416-925-2493 x 509

m.despault@catholicteachers.ca



