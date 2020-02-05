OECTA TO ENHANCE ADMINISTRATIVE JOB ACTION

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) has announced that members will be enhancing their administrative job action beginning Tuesday, February 11.“Catholic teachers have consistently told our Provincial Executive and bargaining team that they are united and committed to protecting the quality of publicly funded education in Ontario,” says OECTA President Liz Stuart. “They want to raise awareness of the issues and encourage the government to work with us to find a fair deal. This is another way to demonstrate how serious we are about standing up for what is right.” The enhanced administrative job action means that during the regular school day, OECTA members will only undertake their scheduled teaching and supervision duties. They will not accept additional tasks or assignments. Parent-teacher interviews will go ahead if they have been scheduled. Teachers will continue to participate in extra-curricular activities. “Our students are our priority,” says Stuart. “We will continue to do what we can to advocate for our students, while trying to minimize the disruption to their day-to-day lives. While all job action is difficult for everyone involved, Catholic teachers sincerely believe this short-term inconvenience is necessary to voice our concerns and maintain our world-class publicly funded education system.” - 30 -OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.Michelle Despault, Director of Communications

Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association

416-925-2493 x 509

m.despault@catholicteachers.ca



CBJ Newsmakers