OHBA ANNOUNCES THE 2020 AWARDS OF DISTINCTION FINALISTS

Ontario, Canada, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) is pleased to announce the 2020 Awards of Distinction (AoD) finalists. Judged by a panel of industry professionals from across Canada, entries were submitted into 42 categories showcasing excellence in building, design, professional renovation, and sales and marketing across Ontario. The complete list of finalists is available online at ohbaaod.ca.Winners of the OHBA 2020 AoD will be announced November 10th via Live Broadcast with comedian and TV personality James Cunningham serving as host. This year’s Awards of Distinction co-presented by Federated Insurance and Rogers, will be conducted virtually in an interactive portal and includes everything from networking, live streams, tradeshow booths, games, and much more. Registration to the awards is free to all and we look forward to celebrating and showing off Ontario’s best of the best when it comes to residential construction, design and marketing.Live on November 10th, the public can vote online for their favourite project in the 2020 People’s Choice Award on our interactive event portal. People’s Choice Award contenders are the top finalists in Project of the Year Low-Rise, and Project of the Year High or Mid-Rise awards categories:Acorn Developments, Lookout on the Knoll, Richmond Hill Branthaven Homes, Upper West Side Condos, Oakville Collecdev, Nørdic Condos, TorontoGeranium, Allegro, Aurora Metropia, Minto Communities, Union-Village, MarkhamMinto Communities, 123 Portland, TorontoWinners of the Ontario Builder of the Year and Ontario Renovator of the Year will be announced live on November 10th.Thank you to our sponsors, for without them, this event would not be possible. Join Enbridge and Host James Cunningham for the AoD red carpet event, followed by the Live AoD ceremony co-presented by Federated and Rogers.“The OHBA Awards of Distinction celebrates innovation and excellence in homebuilding, professional renovation, and sales and marketing in communities across the province,” said OHBA President Bob Schickedanz who added, “The quality of entries this year was stellar considering the unique times we are facing, and I congratulate all of the 2020 AoD finalists.” About OHBA: As #homebeliever champions, the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) believes in the great Canadian dream of homeownership by supporting more housing choice and supply across Ontario. OHBA is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 27 local associations across the province. www.ohba.caThe 2020 finalists are (in alphabetical order): ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN Production Built Home (One Storey) Geranium for Courts of Canterbury “The Cavendish” – Port Perry (credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Colours & Concepts Inc., RN Design Ltd.)Marz Homes for South Coast Village “The Oceanridge” – Crystal Beach Mountainview Building Group for Saffron Estates “Monroe” – Fonthil l Production Built Home (Two Storeys up to 2500 SF) Activa Holdings Inc. for The Sandridge – A Minimalist Home for Maximum Style – Kitchener Marz Homes for South Coast Village “Cape May” – Crystal Beach Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village “Aspen Corner – Elevation F” – Markham (credit to: Montana Steele Advertising, Nak Design Strategies Inc., RN Design Ltd.) Production Built Home (Two – Three Storeys 2501 SF and over) Geranium for Allegro “The Forte” – Aurora (credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Hunt Design Associates, The Patton Design Studio)Geranium for Edgewood “The Elmwood” – Pickering (credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Colours & Concepts Inc., RN Design Ltd.)Minto Communities for Potter’s Key “The Hampton” – Stittsville (credit to: Tanya Collins Design Inc.) Attached Multi-Unit Home Rinaldi Homes (Niagara) Inc. for Unit 1 @ Drapers Creek “Type A” – Welland Silvergate Homes Ltd. for Legends on the Green “Hazelton 57″ – Chippawa (credit to: Aristocrat Floors of the World, Artcraft Kitchens)The Ironstone Building Company for Pure “Azul” – London Custom Home (Up to 3000 SF) Kawartha Lakes Construction for View Point – Stoney Lake Island Cottage Build – North Kawartha OakWood for Let the Light in – Ottawa Oke Woodsmith Building Systems Inc. for Deerfield Estate – Grand Bend Custom Home (3001-5000 SF) Built By Bespoke Inc. for The Mayfair Maison – Burlington David Small Designs, Profile Custom Homes for The Last House – Mississauga Trademark Homes for Country Gem – Oshawa Mid-Rise Building (4 – 10 Storeys) Alterra Group of Companies for 321 Davenport – Toronto Port Dalhousie Harbour Club Ltd., Valour Group for The Harbour Club – Port Dalhousie Rosehaven Homes for The Randall Residences – Oakville (credit to: Ferris Rafauli – Architectural Design Build Group, Richard Wengle Architect Inc.) High-Rise Building (11+ Storeys) Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos – Oakville (credit to: II By IV Design, Kirkor Architects & Planners)Minto Communities for 123 Portland – Toronto (credit to: Blackjet Inc., Nak Design Strategies Inc., Sweeny&Co Architects, U31)Tridel for Tridel at The Well – Toronto (credit to: II By IV Design, The Brand Factory, The MBTW Group / W Architect Inc., Wallman Architects) High or Mid-Rise Condo Suite (4+ Storeys up to 800 SF) Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos – Oakville Collecdev for Nørdic Condos – Toronto (credit to: ADhoc Studio, gh3*, Milborne Group, Montana Steele Advertising)Minto Communities for 123 Portland – Toronto (credit to: Nak Design Strategies Inc., Sweeny&Co Architects, U31) High or Mid-Rise Condo Suite (4+ Storeys 801 SF and over) Georgian International for Mountain House at Windfall – Town of Blue Mountains Minto Communities for 123 Portland – Toronto (credit to: Nak Design Strategies Inc., Sweeney&Co Architects, U31)Port Dalhousie Harbour Club Ltd., Valour Group for The Harbour Club – Port Dalhousie Lobby Entrance Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos – Oakville Collecdev for Nørdic Condos – Toronto (credit to: esQape Design, gh3*, Montana Steele Advertising)Rosehaven Homes for The Randall Residences – Oakville (credit to: Ferris Rafauli – Architectural Design Build Group) RENOVATION (HOME OR CONDO) Home Renovation (Actual Retail Value up to $250,000) OakWood for Heritage Refresh – Ottawa OakWood for Modern Luxury – Ottawa Worton Homes for Clean Slate – Guelph (credit to: Barber Glass, Ceramic Decor Centre, Core Electric, Patene Building Supplies) Home Renovation (Actual Retail Value between: $250,001 – $500,000) Concord Homes for Hilltop Haven – Amherstview Keystone Ridge Developments Ltd. for Condo in the Sky – Toronto Trademark Homes for Modern Farmhouse Oasis – Bowmanville Home Renovation (Actual Retail Value over $500,001) Kawartha Lakes Construction for Stoney Lake Cottage Remodel – Douro-Dummer RND Construction Ltd. for 2020 Art Deco – Ottawa (credit to: Christopher Simmonds Architect Inc.)Windrush Hill Construction for Ridgewood in the Glen – St Catharines (credit to: Aristocrat Floors of the World, Cotton Inc., Enns Cabinetry Inc., Regional Doors & Hardware) Kitchen Renovation Eagleview Construction for The Century Home Perfected – Waterloo Keystone Ridge Developments Ltd. for Condo in the Sky – Toronto OakWood for Purely Polished – Orleans Bathroom Renovation Eagleview Construction for The Century Home Perfected – Waterloo OakWood for Modern Luxury – Ottawa OakWood for Spa Retreat – Ottawa ROOM DESIGN New Home Kitchen (New Low-Rise Home up to 2500 SF) Activa Holdings Inc. for The Sandridge – A Minimalist Home for Maximum Style – Kitchener Georgian International for Braestone Estates – Oro-Medonte Geranium for Courts of Canterbury – Port Perry (credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Colours & Concepts Inc., RN Design Ltd.) New Home Kitchen (New Low-Rise Home 2501 SF and over) Accubuilt Construction Ltd. for Brawley – Whitby Acorn Developments for Limerick Point – Richmond Hil l(credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc.)Trademark Homes for Country Gem – Oshawa High or Mid-Rise Condo Suite Kitchen Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos – Oakville MOD Developments Inc. for 55C – Toronto (credit to: Cecconi Simone Inc.)New Horizon Development Group for Bridgewater Residences on the Lake – Burlington New Home Bathroom Acorn Developments for Limerick Point – Richmond Hil l(credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc.)David Small Designs, Profile Custom Homes for The Last House – Mississauga MOD Developments Inc. for 55C – Toronto (credit to: Cecconi Simone Inc.) Amenities Aoyuan International for M2M – Toronto (credit to: Ferris + Associates Inc., kg&a, Wallman Architects)Georgian International for Mountain House at Windfall – Town of Blue Mountains The Tricar Group for Azure – London IMAGE & ADVERTISING Low Rise Project Video (1-3 Storeys) Geranium for Allegro – Aurora (credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Hunt Design Associates, Patton Design Studio , Sennova Canada)Impact North Inc., LIV Communities for Nature’s Grand – Brantford Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village – Markham (credit to: Montana Steele Advertising) High or Mid-Rise Project Video (4+ Storeys) Tribute Communities for Y&S Condominiums – Toronto (credit to: Ten Block Developments)Tridel for Tridel At The Well “TWO SERIES. THREE CONDOS. INFINITE WAYS TO LIVE.” – Toronto Tridel for Tridel At The Well Community – Toronto Social Media Campaign Collecdev for Nørdic Condos – Toronto (credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)Georgian International for Georgian Communities – Barrie Minto Communities for Ottawa Brand Campaign – Ottawa Website Aspen Ridge Homes for CROSSTOWN – Toronto Tribute Communities for Y&S Condominiums – Toronto (credit to: Guidelines Advertising Inc., Ten Block)Wastell Homes for Kokomo Beach Club – Port Stanley (credit to: The Brand Factory) Low Rise Ad Campaign (1-3 Storeys) Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll – Richmond Hil l(credit to: Gladstone Media)Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village – Markham (credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)Reid’s Heritage Homes for Hearthstone Circle – Guelph (credit to: Ryan Design International) High or Mid-Rise Ad Campaign (4+ Storeys) Collecdev for Nørdic Condos – Toronto (credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)Minto Communities for 123 Portland – Toronto (credit to: Blackjet Inc.)Minto Communities for The Saint – Toronto (credit to: The Brand Factory) Low-Rise Project Logo Branding (1-3 Storeys) Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll – Richmond Hil l(credit to: Gladstone Media)Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village – Markham (credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)Sorbara Group of Companies for Trailways – Stouffville (credit to: Apt. Agency) High or Mid-Rise Project Logo Branding (4+ Storeys) ELAD CANADA for Galleria on the Park – Toronto Freed Development Corporation for ANX – Toronto Minto Communities for 123 Portland – Toronto (credit to: Blackjet Inc.) ON-SITE SALES PRESENTATION New Home Sales Office (Up to 1500 SF) Mountainview Building Group for Elements Urban Condominiums – St.Catharines (credit to: PS Media House)Pratt Hansen Group Inc. for Bistro 6 Condominiums – Barrie Wastell Homes for Kokomo Beach Club – Port Stanley (credit to: The Brand Factory) New Home Sales Office (1501 SF and over) Empire Communities for Empire Livingston – Hagersville (credit to: Figure3)MOD Developments Inc. for 55C – Toronto (credit to: Cecconi Simone Inc.)Port Dalhousie Harbour Club Ltd., Valour Group for The Harbour Club – Port Dalhousie Design / Decor Centre National Homes for National Corporate – Concord (credit to: McOuat Partnership)OPUS Homes for OPUS Homes Decor Studio – Mississauga (credit to: Ryan Design International)Tridel for The Lobby – Toronto (credit to: II By IV Design, The Brand Factory) Model Home / Suite (Up to 2500 SF) DECO Homes for Richlands – Richond Hil lFourteen Estates Ltd. for Eden Park – Newtonville (credit to: Bone Structure, Cassidy & Co. Architectural Technologists)Tridel for Ten York – Toronto Model Home / Suite (2501 SF and over) FarSight Homes for Estates at Sunset Ridge – Goodwood (credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Cassidy & Co. Architectural Technologists, Colours & Concepts Inc.)Geranium for Allegro – Aurora (credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Hunt Design Associates, Patton Design Studio)National Homes for The Forest – Bradford (credit to: McOuat Partnership) Low-Rise Project Sales Brochure (1-3 Storeys) Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll – Richmond Hil l(credit to: Gladstone Media)Marshall Homes Corp. for HERE – Pickering (credit to: MadHouse Advertising Inc.)Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village – Markham (credit to: Montana Steele Advertising) High or Mid-Rise Project Sales Brochure (4+ Storeys) Collecdev for Nørdic Condos – Toronto (credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)Port Dalhousie Harbour Club Ltd., Valour Group for The Harbour Club – Port Dalhousie Rosehaven Homes for The Randall Residences – Oakville (credit to: McOuat Partnership)INNOVATION Innovation Award Drewlo Holdings Inc., The Ironstone Building Company for Rent.Save.Own Program – London National Homes for National Corporate – Concord (credit to: McOuat Partnership)OPUS Homes for OPUS Safety First Construction Portal and Customer Service Portal – Woodbridge (credit to: Ryan Design International)PRESTIGE AWARDS Project of the Year – Low-Rise Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll – Richmond Hil l(credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc., Gladstone Media, International Home Marketing Group Realty Inc., VA3 Design)Geranium for Allegro – Aurora (credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Digital Front, Hunt Design Associates, Patton Design Studio)Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village – Markham (credit to: Montana Steele Advertising, Nak Design Strategies Inc., RN Design Ltd.) Project of the Year – High or Mid-Rise Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos – Oakville (credit to: II By IV Design, Kirkor Architects & Planners)Collecdev for Nørdic Condos – Toronto (credit to: ADhoc Studio, gh3*, Milborne Group, Montana Steele Advertising)Minto Communities for 123 Portland – Toronto (credit to: Blackjet Inc., Nak Design Strategies Inc., Sweeny&Co Architects, U31) OHBA People’s Choice Award Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll – Richmond Hil l(credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc., Gladstone Media, International Home Marketing Group Realty Inc., VA3 Design)Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos – Oakville (credit to: II By IV Design, Kirkor Architects & Planners)Collecdev for Nørdic Condos – Toronto (credit to: ADhoc Studio, gh3*, Milborne Group, Montana Steele Advertising)Geranium for Allegro – Aurora (credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Digital Front, Hunt Design Associates, Patton Design Studio)Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village – Markham (credit to: Montana Steele Advertising, Nak Design Strategies Inc., RN Design Ltd.)Minto Communities for 123 Portland – Toronto (credit to: Blackjet Inc., Nak Design Strategies Inc., Sweeny&Co Architects, U31)AttachmentLogosLeah Sisnett

