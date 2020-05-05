OHIO CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY SELECTS BRIGHTSPACE

Kitchener, Waterloo, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Ohio Christian University selected the Brightspace platform as its learning management system. Ohio Christian University is a Christian, rural university located in Circleville, Ohio. It was recently named a top online college in Ohio, recognizing the over 50 Certificate, Associate, Bachelor and Master level degree programs offered online.“Student retention is a top priority for us, and that’s why we selected Brightspace as our learning management system,” says Dr. Bradford Sample, Provost at Ohio Christian University. “Brightspace will give us the ability to identify and track at-risk students in real-time, which will be invaluable for us as effective educators.” According to Ohio Christian, Brightspace offered several advantages over competitor platforms including: Future-Proof: Brightspace supports advanced learning methods that Ohio Christian is actively considering adopting, including competency-based education and outcomes-based learning.Mobile Responsiveness: A mobile responsive platform was critical to driving student adoption and engagement, a high priority for Ohio Christian.A True Partnership: D2L’s commitment to continual improvement and working as a true partner with educators stood out as a clear advantage for Brightspace.“We’re really pleased that Ohio Christian chose to move over to Brightspace from one of our competitors,” says Lee Poteck, VP, Education and Client Sales at D2L. “We’re looking forward to continuing to work with them as they work on developing their competency and outcomes-based curriculum.”ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video, and other powerful features.Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which has been redesigned as their Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list , and Brightspace was named the Best K-12 Learning Management System at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rest. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education, and businesses at www.D2L.com .D2L PRESS CONTACT

