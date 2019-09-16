Oil Surges After Saudi Drone Attack

CBJ — The loss of 5% of world crude oil output from an attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil processing plant has sent crude prices sharply higher.

U.S. crude oil was trading almost 10% higher at one point while Brent crude added more than 12%.

The attack on the Saudi Aramco facility was carried out by a drone and halted output of more than half of Saudi Arabia’s daily exports.

That’s especially worrying for customers such as China, Japan, South Korea and India.

U.S. crude had added $4.84 per barrel, or 8.8%, to $59.70 per barrel by mid-afternoon in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent picked up $6.02 per barrel, or 10%, to $66.24 per barrel.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack on the Saudi Aramco plant that paralyzed production of more than half of Saudi Arabia’s global daily exports and more than 5% of the world’s daily crude oil production.

Asia is the region most vulnerable to big supply disruptions.

Saudi Arabia provides about a fifth of China’s crude imports, more than 37% of Japan’s and almost a third of South Korea’s. Japan is nearly 100% dependent on imports for its oil.

According to the Joint Organization Data Initiative, Saudi Arabia has nearly 27 days worth of reserves. It holds reserves at home and in Egypt, Japan and the Netherlands. That can alleviate some concerns.

Meanwhile work was under way to restore production at the Abquaiq plant. Bringing the entire plant back online may take weeks, but about one-third of regular production has already returned.

Some analysts believe this could cause oil to spike as high as $70 per barrel — and perhaps even higher.

The U.S. has a cushion because it and Canada both produce plenty of oil, leaving the U.S. less reliant on the Middle East. But it’s still a global market.

The attack on its oil infrastructure could lead Saudi Arabia to launch a military strike on Iran in retaliation.

