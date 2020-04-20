Oil’s Downward Spiral

CBJ — Oil prices are plummeting with U.S. crude futures down more than 50% to the lowest price on record.

Brent crude is officially selling for under $27 per barrel, but word is that it’s being sold for under $10 in many regions. Meanwhile WTI is officially selling for under $9 per drum but there are reports winning bids in Texas at about $2 per barrel. In Canada it’s even worse. Because the major world economies are currently self-sufficient there is virtually no market for Canadian oil and as such it’s selling on the official market for a paltry $2 per barrel. But with the intense global battle to sell oil so cheaply, it’s gotten to the point where Canadian producers would almost literally have to give it away. Storage capacity has now become a serious issue.

Making matters worse, Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to reach an agreement to cut daily supply for a period of about two weeks and instead put their foot on the gas and increased production. The two sides finally agreed to cut supply by 9.7 million bpd after U.S. intervention and mediation, but a glut of excess oil remains in reserve, with the stockpile not going down. Very few companies or individuals need oil during the global pandemic and subsequent social distancing lockdown measures that are in place.

@CanBizJournal