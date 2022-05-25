Okanagan Developer Mission Group Unveils The Final Phase of Lakefront Homes at Aqua Waterfront Village

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kelowna-based developer Mission Group announced today the launch of the final phase of Aqua Waterfront Village . After the sell-out of Aqua Tower 1 in 2021, the final phase is primed to go to market in July 2022, with occupancy expected for 2026.

Aqua Waterfront Village is Kelowna’s only true waterfront master-planned resort community located on beautiful Okanagan Lake. Offering an authentic West Coast lifestyle, the final phase of Aqua Waterfront Village will bring a total of 261 lakefront homes to market, varying in size and type, including one, two and three-bedroom homes, lakehouses, and penthouses. Situated exclusively on the lake, Aqua Waterfront Village’s final phase will have sweeping 180-degree views and 24/7 access to world-class amenities and beachfront.

“Aqua Waterfront Village is a first-of-its-kind community, and one we are deeply proud of,” shared Jon Friesen, CEO, Mission Group. “The point of a resort-style offering is more than beautiful buildings, it is about the surroundings, and being the only true waterfront community in Kelowna, Aqua stands alone. Even still, Aqua’s incredible offerings are only part of the equation – it’s the people, the residents, that will bring Aqua to life and will add even more vibrancy to the community. I can’t wait to watch families make memories here for years to come.”

Aqua Waterfront Village will offer residents a variety of top-tier amenities, including spaces created for rest, relaxation, and time spent with loved ones. Amenities include a pool and cold plunge, two hot tubs, an outdoor dining area complete with a fire table, a robust two-storey fitness centre, yoga room, meditation room, and an indoor golf simulation room. Most notably, the Okanagan’s boating culture is embodied by the cornerstone of the community, the Aqua Boat Club.

The Aqua Boat Club offers unencumbered access to a fleet of high-end vessels as part of its boat sharing program and dry-rack moorage in a state-of-the-art heated facility, complete with marine mechanical services. Residents that are members of the boat club will have access to the boating lifestyle like never before.

“Access to the lake and all it has to offer doesn’t need to be difficult. With the Aqua Boat Club, it’s simple,” explained Jon Friesen, CEO, Mission Group. “Aqua Boat Club removes trucks and trailers from the equation, and by storing boats indoors instead of on the lake, reduces our environmental footprint and keeps Lake Okanagan cleaner for future generations. The best way to enjoy the lake is on the lake, and Aqua Boat Club delivers just that and more.”

Additionally, Aqua Waterfront Village boasts ample commercial space that will soon be filled with shops, cafes, and artisans. Of particular note is their two-storey beachfront boardwalk restaurant featuring outdoor patio space on both floors. The restaurant space is available for lease, offering over 7,000 square feet of flexible space in a location that is poised to be busy year-round.

Offering a robust mix of homes, including one, two, and three-bedroom homes, penthouses and lakehouses, Aqua Waterfront Village has something for everyone, from downsizers to vacation enthusiasts alike. With sales expected to start in summer 2022, Mission Group has already seen an enthusiastic response from prospective homeowners wanting a true beachfront escape with city-life conveniences.

To learn more about Aqua Waterfront Village, visit https://www.liveonlaketime.com .

About Mission Group:

Based in Kelowna, B.C., Mission Group is the Okanagan’s leading real estate and building development company. Since 2004, Mission Group has been contributing to the evolution of Kelowna’s urban landscape with its ‘Build It Forward’ philosophy focused on adding value to the community it serves so that the whole community prospers in the future.

Media Contact

Nicole Jerick

Talk Shop Media

778-877-8801

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1bcb76e-228b-4d01-a8a0-18ea0ccb0553



CBJ Newsmakers