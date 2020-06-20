Once-weekly Trulicity® (dulaglutide) demonstrates significantly higher adherence and more persistence compared to once-weekly semaglutide and exenatide injections

TORONTO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New real-world data showed Trulicity® (dulaglutide) had significantly higher adherence and longer persistence compared to weekly injections of semaglutide or exenatide* (BCise pen) in people with type 2 diabetes new to GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA) treatment.1 Eli Lilly and Company presented these data at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 80th Scientific Sessions®.

The real-world study comparing adherence and persistence used U.S. claims data of people with type 2 diabetes initiating weekly injectable treatment with Trulicity, semaglutide or exenatide.1 Matched cohorts were well balanced for characteristics such as age, gender, adapted Diabetes Complications Severity Index (aDCSI) score and select comorbidities.At six months, people taking Trulicity showed higher adherence and persistence than people taking semaglutide or exenatide. Further, significantly fewer people discontinued treatment with Trulicity compared to semaglutide or exenatide.1Trulicity versus injectable semaglutide:Adherence: 59.7 percent (Trulicity) versus 42.7 percent (semaglutide).Persistence: 143.6 days (Trulicity) versus 129.9 days (semaglutide).Treatment discontinuation: 30.8 percent (Trulicity) versus 40.8 percent (semaglutide).Trulicity versus exenatide: Adherence: 58.1 percent (Trulicity) versus 40.3 percent (exenatide).Persistence: 142 days (Trulicity) versus 121.4 days (exenatide).Treatment discontinuation: 32.1 percent (Trulicity) versus 49.4 percent (exenatide).“Adherence and persistence are integral factors when applying a holistic approach to patient care. We are pleased that the new real-world data shows that Trulicity provides significantly better outcomes in this regard, when compared to weekly injections of semaglutide or exenatide in people with type 2 diabetes,” says Dr. Doron Sagman, Vice President, R&D and Medical Affairs, Eli Lilly Canada.About the Adherence and Persistence Study

The retrospective, real-world, observational study used U.S. claims from the HealthCore Integrated Research Database (HIRD®) between August 2017 and June 2019 and the primary objective was to compare adherence and persistence over six months among people with type 2 diabetes initiating once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, Trulicity (1.5 mg and 0.75 mg) to semaglutide (1 mg and 0.25/0.5 mg) and exenatide BCise. Kaplan-Meier plot and Cox Proportional Hazard model were used to examine medication persistence. Trulicity users were propensity-matched 1:1 to semaglutide users (3,852 pairs) or exenatide users (1,879 pairs) users. Matched cohorts were balanced in baseline characteristics. People studied were 18 years or older and matched according to characteristics including baseline age, gender, aDCSI score and select comorbidities.About Diabetes in Canada

Approximately 11 million Canadians live with diabetes or prediabetes. People with diabetes are over three times more likely to be hospitalized with cardiovascular disease and contribute to 30% of strokes and 40% of heart attacks. Diabetes can reduce lifespan by 5 to 15 years and complications are associated with premature death. It is estimated that the all-cause mortality rate among Canadians living with diabetes is twice as high as the all-cause mortality rate for people without diabetes.2About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and people who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes and related conditions. We work to deliver breakthrough outcomes through innovative solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more.About Lilly Canada

Eli Lilly and Company is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by Colonel Eli Lilly, who was committed to creating high quality medicines that meet people’s needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to people who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and contribute to our communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.Eli Lilly Canada was established in 1938, the result of a research collaboration with scientists at the University of Toronto, which eventually produced the world’s first commercially-available insulin. Our work focuses on oncology, diabetes, autoimmunity, neurodegeneration, and pain. To learn more about Lilly Canada, please visit us at www.lilly.ca .For our perspective on issues in healthcare and innovation, follow us on twitter @LillyPadCAMedia Contact:

Samira Rehman

Rehman_Samira@lilly.com

647-617-1994 REFERENCES

1 Mody R, Yu M, et. al. Dulaglutide has Higher Adherence and Persistence than Semaglutide and Exenatide QW: 6-month Follow-up from US Real-World Data. Abstract 928-P. Presented virtually at the 80th American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions; June 12-16.

2 www.diabetes.ca, Diabetes in Canada – Backgrounder , pg. 1, February 2020.

CBJ Newsmakers