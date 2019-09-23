One Inc Introduces the Newest Release of ClaimsPay®

FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One Inc , a digital payments platform exclusively serving the insurance industry, has unveiled the latest release of the company’s digital claims payments product, ClaimsPay®. With upgraded features and functionality, ClaimsPay solidifies the platform’s unique position as a complete inbound-outbound payments solution for insurance companies, managing general agencies (MGAs), and third-party administrators (TPAs).