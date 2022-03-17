One of the Best-Kept Secrets in Economy Lodging

TORONTO, ON, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Studio 6 – Canada today announced the signing of a new purpose-built Studio 6 all-suite hotel in Hornepayne, Ontario. This hotel marks the first of what will become a portfolio of new construction Studio 6 locations built in northern Ontario.

“The Studio 6 all-suite prototype has eye-catching curb appeal and features thoughtful, functional and efficient layouts with an interior design that is as guest-welcoming as it is comfortable,” said Irwin Prince, President & COO, Realstar Hospitality, Canadian master franchisor of Studio 6 and Motel 6 in Canada. “We look forward to increasing the Studio 6 footprint across Canada, filling a void for those seeking a longer stay in the upper-economy accommodation segment.”

Studio 6 and Studio 6 Suites provide an all-suite experience within the economy space. Ideal for value-conscious business and leisure road warriors in need of a full kitchen, but not in need of a hotel with a full-service restaurant or bar, geared towards the individual looking to stay three to seven days.

The extended-stay sector is less vulnerable to economic pullbacks and is in an excellent position to grow when the economy slows. Demand growth well outpaces supply growth, unlike other segments of the industry. With increased interest for transient markets, a multitude of locations across Canada would benefit from having a Studio 6.

As a franchisee, brand support extends well beyond operations. “We work side-by-side with our owners to provide an extensive range of services to help improve top-line revenues and maximize efficiencies,” said Prince. “Our full contingent of dynamic, Canadian-based team of hospitality professionals provide guidance and assistance in a variety of areas, including Training and Quality Assurance, Global and National Sales, Marketing and Advertising, Operations Support and Purchasing Excellence, Revenue Management and eCommerce.”

-30-

About Realstar Hospitality: In 2003, Realstar Hospitality Corp. acquired the master franchise rights for the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in Canada. Realstar Hospitality also holds the master franchise rights for one other hotel brand in Canada and is a division of Realstar Group. The international, privately held Realstar Group was founded over 45 years ago and has offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. The company is a leader in the ownership and operation of multi-unit residential real estate, sports, entertainment and other community event facilities and hotels in both the limited-service and full-service sectors.

About Studio 6: Studio 6 helps travellers save more for what they travel for at its more than 125 locations in key extended stay markets in the U.S. such as Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Seattle. The first Studio 6 location opened in El Paso, TX, in 1998 with the transformation of an existing Motel 6, allowing guests to “Extend your stay, not your budget®” as the brand’s tagline suggests. The brand was recently named “Home Away From Home” by the Franchise Times’ Zor Awards. The studios feature living areas and fully furnished kitchens along with linens and cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate, competitive to the economy extended stay tier. Studio 6 is managed and operated by G6 Hospitality LLC.

Attachments



CBJ Newsmakers