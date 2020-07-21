Onex Confirms AGM Approvals

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated TORONTO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) confirms all nominees set forth in the management information circular for its July 21, 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders have been elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below.Onex also presented an advisory resolution to shareholders endorsing the Company’s approach to executive compensation, generally referred to as “say-on-pay”. The Company is pleased to report the advisory resolution passed overwhelmingly with 96.23% support.Finally, Onex shareholders confirmed almost unanimously a by-law adopted by Onex in connection with its acquisition of WestJet in December 2019 related to ensuring Canadian ownership and control of WestJet. About Onex

