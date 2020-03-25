Onex Corporation Update on COVID-19

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A memo from Gerald Schwartz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Onex Corporation, to Shareholders is available through the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4bdb91ff-7bb5-4f32-b5fb-f82d4a1e2de5. About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on larger opportunities in North America and Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through collateralized loan obligations, private debt and other credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff’s actively managed public equity and public credit funds. In total, Onex has approximately $38.4 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $7.2 billion is its own shareholder capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

