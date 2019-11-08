Onex Corporation’s Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gerald Schwartz Shares his Insights at the 2019 Annual Investment Dinner

Toronto, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last night over 850 professionals from Toronto’s investment community attended CFA Society Toronto’s annual marquee event – the 2019 Annual Investment Dinner. Hosted at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, this year’s event welcomed fireside chat moderator, Margaret Franklin, CFA, President & Chief Executive Officer of CFA Institute, and our special guest, the legendary Gerald Schwartz, Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Onex Corporation. Keeping with tradition, members of the audience answered questions about the markets and their predictions for the future. Will robots be able to act as agents in their own right and make moral and ethical decisions in the future? Looking out over the next 1-2 years, what do you see as the biggest risk to markets? About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 10,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.-30-AttachmentsUntitledGroupPhotoJonathan Mai

