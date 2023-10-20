Onex Partners to Acquire Accredited from R&Q Insurance Holdings

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) today announced that Onex Partners V has agreed to acquire Accredited, the global program management business of R&Q Insurance Holdings (“R&Q”).

Accredited is a specialty insurance company operating in North America and Europe that provides underwriting capacity to Managing General Agents (“MGAs”) with support from the global reinsurance market. Accredited operates as a hybrid fronting carrier, retaining a portion of the premium and risk it underwrites while ceding the majority to reinsurance partners. It is the only dedicated hybrid fronting carrier to provide A- rated insurance capacity in each of the U.S., UK, and EU, with licenses to write admitted business in all 50 U.S. states.

Adam Cobourn, Managing Director at Onex Partners, said, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to establish Accredited as an independent, market-leading program management platform. Accredited has all the ingredients for success as a hybrid carrier, including a talented management team, a well-diversified and high-quality book of business, strong reinsurer relationships and robust underwriting and risk management protocols. It will be well positioned for responsible growth with a strong balance sheet and backing from Onex Partners. Investing in the insurance industry has been a core strength for Onex for many years. We look forward to supporting Accredited’s management team in this next phase of growth.”

The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2024, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including approval by R&Q’s shareholders.

Evercore served as lead financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to Onex. BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, and CIBC Capital Markets also provided financial advisory services to Onex.

About Onex

Onex is an investor and asset manager that invests capital on behalf of Onex shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, we have a long track record of creating value for our clients and shareholders. Onex’ two primary businesses are Private Equity and Credit. In Private Equity, we raise funds from third-party investors, or limited partners, and invest them, along with Onex’ own investing capital, through the funds of our private equity platforms, Onex Partners and ONCAP. Similarly, in Credit, we raise and invest capital across several private credit, public credit and public equity strategies. Our investors include a broad range of global clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and family offices. In total, Onex has $49.5 billion in assets under management, of which $7.9 billion is Onex’ own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “potential”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release.

