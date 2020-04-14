Onex to Announce First-Quarter Results on May 15, 2020

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated TORONTO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) will release its results for the first three months ended March 31, 2020 on May 15, 2020. A live broadcast of Onex’ webcast to discuss the results will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 15, 2020.

A link to the live webcast and the 90-day on-line replay will be available at www.onex.com/events-and-presentations . About Onex

