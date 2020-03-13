Online Banking Encouraged

CBJ — Banks in Canada and the United States both have excellent online and and mobile banking capabilities for customers, and as such it’s advisable for people to use those services in an effort to avoid — or at least reduce — being out in public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the U.S., banks such as Capital One, emailed customers to remind them of those digital options. JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup have sent similar reminders.

The fast-spreading virus has prompted many people to work from home (those who have that option) as a means of invoking social distancing.

As of Thursday, there were more than 134,000 cases of coronavirus reported in more than 80 countries, with 4,979 deaths. About 70,380 have fully recovered and the other 60,000 are listed as active cases, ranging from those with very mild symptoms up to extremely serious.

