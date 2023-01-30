Online Convention and Awards for Agents of Experior Financial Group – LIMITLESS

GUELPH, Ontario, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experior Financial Group, Inc. is happy to announce the 10th annual convention and awards. The Limitless convention will take place online on Feb. 16-18. Special guest speakers include coach and entrepreneur Chris Prickett and UFC fighter Jasmine Jasudavicious. This convention will feature Experior Financial Group’s top leaders, who will speak to attendees about their journeys in the financial services industry and help teach people how to reach their business goals for the coming year.

This year’s convention will be one not to forget as the co-founders host the event, present awards, and share wisdom and inspiration with the attendees. Winners for the company’s first all-inclusive vacation destination trip to Mexico will be announced, along with Jamie’s “bombshell announcements” that will be made during the three-day online event. The agents have worked hard this year, and throughout the time of COVID, and the competition for these spots has been fierce.

There will be a contest running in the sponsors’ booths with 10 prizes for swag from this year’s event. One lucky winner will get a signed hardcover of CEO Jamie Prickett’s book, “You Can’t Fall Off the Floor“, in addition to the swag and a one-hour meeting with Jamie where the winner can ask him anything.

Experior is pleased to have the support of these sponsors for this online event.

Beneva Assumption Life Edge Benefits Industrial Alliance F & G Life Empire Life Magnes Group Serenia Life Travelance Greenshield Desjardins UV assurance Ingle Assurance Debt Medic Foresters CPP a Foresters Financial Company

Tickets may be purchased here.

Contact Information:

Joanna St Jacques

Marketing Director

[email protected]

519-826-0770

Related Images

Image 1: LIMITLESS – online convention and awards from Experior Financial Group

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment





CBJ Newsmakers