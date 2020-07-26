Online Shopping Surges 99%

CBJ — With bricks and mortar businesses shut down for several months during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian consumers took to online shopping like never before. Figures provided by Statistics Canada indicate that online sales were up by 99% between late February and May.

Despite the huge increase online, it was not enough to counter an overall drop of 18% in retail sales as most Canadians were cautious about spending during such uncertain times.

Figures released by Statistics Canada reveal that e-commerce sales hit a record $3.9 billion in May, marking a 2.3% increase over April and 99% increase over February.

E-commerce sales more than doubled year over year, with a 110.8% increase compared with May 2019.

@CanBizJournal