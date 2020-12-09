ONroute Makes Significant Donation to Support Our Troops After Month-Long Campaign

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ONroute Service Centres (ONroute) proudly presented Support Our Troops with a $48,723 donation today following a month-long fundraising campaign honouring Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) serving members, veterans and their families. Customers visiting any of ONroute’s 23 locations between November 1st and 30th were invited to donate one dollar to Support Our Troops and their programs that support military members, the ill and injured, and contribute to empowering family resiliency.

“We are honoured to offer this contribution to Support Our Troops, an organization that is doing truly important and significant work for members of our Canadian Armed Forces,” says Melanie Teed-Murch, CEO of ONroute. “We appreciate and thank every customer who chose to donate throughout November. This is a testament to small acts of generosity that ultimately make a huge difference.”Support Our Troops is the official charitable cause of the Canadian Armed Forces. It works to meet the unique needs and special challenges faced by members of the Canadian Armed Forces community as a result of their service to Canada and Canadians. Some of these challenges include dangers of the job, long absences from home, and relocation across Canada and the world. Support Our Troops helps military members, Veterans, the ill and injured, and their families, through a series of grants and programs.“In November, Canadians pause to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country in uniform,” says Commodore (Ret’d) Sean N. Cantelon, CEO of Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS). “We are so appreciative of ONroute and their customers for the exceptional support they have shown our military community throughout this campaign. Thanks to the generosity of Canadians stopping at ONroute on their travels, Support Our Troops can help make a difference in the lives of the women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces, and their families.”In addition to the Support Our Troops fundraising campaign, ONroute also offered a free beverage for all service members and veterans on Remembrance Day.About ONroute

ONroute is a Canadian operated company that provides a clean, safe and friendly environment at our rest stops along the busy 401 and 400 in Ontario. We proudly serve over 40 million customers per year in our 23 locations that are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. ONroute proudly partners with highly recognized brands in the quick service food industry to offer our customers variety and choice as they travel along the highway to their destination. Whether individual families, commuter or fleet and tour operators, we are here to help our travelers along their journey.About Support Our Troops

Established in 2007, Support Our Troops meets the unique needs and special challenges faced by members of the Canadian Armed Forces community as a result of military service. This includes providing financial assistance to promote family resiliency and to support the recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration of members with a physical and/or mental illness or injury. It operates within Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services.Media Contact

Colleen Ryan

647-232-6867

cryan@sussex-strategy.com



