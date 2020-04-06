ONroute Service Centres to Offer Free Coffee to Truck Drivers on April 8

TORONTO, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ONroute will offer free coffee to truck drivers on Wednesday, April 8,2020 to show appreciation for their tireless efforts to maintain the provincial and national supply chain during COVID-19.

“ONroute is proud to support the essential services provided by so many workers during this time,” says Melanie Teed-Murch, CEO of ONroute. “We have the opportunity to serve our trucking and supply chain sectors and hope that this small token of appreciation demonstrates our gratitude for the many ways they are helping our province and country during this challenging time.”ONroute will provide free medium coffee/beverages to truck drivers at all 23 ONroute locations for the entire day of April 8. ONroute requests that truck drivers provide a form of proof of trucking licence or association membership if available.ONroute provides an essential service to the trucking and supply chain industry, as well as to all of those who must travel across Ontario during this time. ONroute’s priority amidst the uncertainty of COVID-19 continues to be the health and safety of customers who rely on the service centres.“We continue to operate all 23 plazas across Ontario, providing 24/7 access to fuel, washrooms, food and beverages, and truck parking,” added Teed-Murch. “We know it is a hard time to travel and we’re proud to offer truckers, and all travellers who are on our roads, somewhere safe and clean to stop on their journey.”About ONroute

ONroute is a Canadian operated company that provides a clean, safe & friendly environment at our rest stops along the busy 401 and 400 in Ontario. We proudly serve over 40 million customers per year in our 23 locations that are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. ONroute proudly partners with highly recognized brands in the quick service food industry to offer our customers variety and choice as they travel along the highway to their destination. Whether individual families, commuter or fleet & tour operators, we are here to help our travelers along their journey.Media Contact

Colleen Ryan

647-232-6867

cryan@sussex-strategy.com

CBJ Newsmakers