Ontario Budtenders—New Mandatory CannSell Retail Training for Edibles, Topicals and Concentrates Available Now

TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) today launched an update to CannSell, Ontario’s mandatory cannabis retail training certification, with a new module covering the responsible sale of new cannabis formats—edibles, topicals and concentrates. All Ontario cannabis retail budtenders, store managers and store authorization holders must update their training for new legal product formats to work in an Ontario cannabis retail location.

Lift & Co. developed CannSell in partnership with MADD Canada, and with approval of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is the exclusive, mandatory cannabis retail training program for all of Ontario.Key dates:● January 2—CannSell program is updated with new content.

● January 2 to 15—Ontario retail staff CannSell certified before January 2, 2020 can enroll for the new standalone content for free

● January 16, onward—Ontario retail staff certified before January 2, 2020 can enroll for the new standalone content for $10 +HST

● New registrants to CannSell, effective today, January 2, 2020, will have access to the full CannSell program for $64.99 + HSTThe module content focuses on basic knowledge about these new classes of cannabis, explains how consumption methods affect consumer experience, outlines recommendations for responsible consumption and requirements for encouraging and ensuring the responsible sale of new cannabis products.The Government of Ontario announced on December 12, 2019 steps to move to an open market for Ontario retail cannabis stores starting in January, 2020. To-date, more than 2,700 Ontarians are certified by CannSell to work in retail stores in the province.About Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

