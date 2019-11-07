Thursday, November 7, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Ontario Education Unions Condemn the Passage of Bill 124

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Four Ontario unions, representing teachers and education workers across Ontario’s publicly-funded education system, strongly condemn the passage of Bill 124 by the Doug Ford government today.Marilyne Guevremont
Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO)
613-850-6410
mguevremont@aefo.on.ca Valerie Dugale
Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario
416-948-0195
vdugale@etfo.org Michelle Despault
Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association
416-925-2493 x 509
m.despault@catholicteachers.ca Michael Young
Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation
416-434-8868
michael.young@osstf.ca

CBJ Newsmakers

