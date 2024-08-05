Ontario Farmers: Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides and Obsolete Livestock/Equine Medications Events Starting in September

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ontario farmers will have an opportunity this fall to safely dispose of unwanted and obsolete agricultural pesticides & livestock/equine medications(UPLM) through Cleanfarms periodic collection events. This program, offered at no cost to farmers, is funded by Cleanfarms’ crop protection industry members and the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI).

This year’s Ontario collection events will take place from Monday, September 15 to Friday, September 26 (excluding weekends) at 29 locations across the province from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each date at:

AMARANTH – Sept. 26 – Holmes Agro (Orangeville), 473088 County Rd. 11

– Sept. 26 – Holmes Agro (Orangeville), 473088 County Rd. 11 AYLMER – Sept. 17 – Max Underhill Farm Supply, 7887 Springfield Rd.

– Sept. 17 – Max Underhill Farm Supply, 7887 Springfield Rd. BRADFORD – Sept. 19 – Bradford Cooperative Storage, 61 Bridge St.

– Sept. 19 – Bradford Cooperative Storage, 61 Bridge St. BRODHAGEN – Sept. 15 – Hoegy’s Farm Supply Ltd., 6777 Perth Line 44

– Sept. 15 – Hoegy’s Farm Supply Ltd., 6777 Perth Line 44 COLBORNE – Sept. 15 – TCO Agromart Ltd., 12944 Telephone Rd.

– Sept. 15 – TCO Agromart Ltd., 12944 Telephone Rd. DUNDALK – Sept. 25 – Midwest Co-operative Services Inc. (Dundalk Agronomy Centre), 124 Proton St. N.

– Sept. 25 – Midwest Co-operative Services Inc. (Dundalk Agronomy Centre), 124 Proton St. N. DUNDAS – Sept. 25 – County AG Services Inc., 1377 Highway 5 W.

– Sept. 25 – County AG Services Inc., 1377 Highway 5 W. EMBRUN – Sept. 18 – La Co-opérative Agricole d’Embrun Limitée, 926 Notre Dame St.

– Sept. 18 – La Co-opérative Agricole d’Embrun Limitée, 926 Notre Dame St. GLENCOE – Sept. 18 – Agris Co-opertatives Ltd., 211 McKellar St., Unit 213

– Sept. 18 – Agris Co-opertatives Ltd., 211 McKellar St., Unit 213 GUELPH – Sept. 26 – Woodrill Ltd., 7861 Hwy 7 E.

– Sept. 26 – Woodrill Ltd., 7861 Hwy 7 E. HARRISTON – Sept. 24 – Midwest Co-operative Services Inc., 56 Margaret St. S.

– Sept. 24 – Midwest Co-operative Services Inc., 56 Margaret St. S. HARROW – Sept. 24 – Hensall Co-op, 5050 County Rd. 15 (Marsh Rd.)

– Sept. 24 – Hensall Co-op, 5050 County Rd. 15 (Marsh Rd.) HICKSON – Sept. 19 – Oxford Agropro Ltd, 596222 Hwy 59

– Sept. 19 – Oxford Agropro Ltd, 596222 Hwy 59 LINDSAY – Sept. 22 – Alliance Agri-Turf, 2134 Little Britain Rd.

– Sept. 22 – Alliance Agri-Turf, 2134 Little Britain Rd. LUCKNOW – Sept. 16 – Lucknow District Co-operative Inc., 86387 Lucknow Line

– Sept. 16 – Lucknow District Co-operative Inc., 86387 Lucknow Line NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE – Sept. 22 – Niagara Orchard & Vineyard Corp, 1196 Irvine Rd.

– Sept. 22 – Niagara Orchard & Vineyard Corp, 1196 Irvine Rd. PEMBROKE – Sept. 17 – M & R Feeds, 2768 Micksburg Rd.

– Sept. 17 – M & R Feeds, 2768 Micksburg Rd. PICTON – Sept. 19 – County Farm Centre, 38 Cold Storage Rd.

– Sept. 19 – County Farm Centre, 38 Cold Storage Rd. SCOTLAND – Sept. 24 – Scotland Agromart Ltd., 218 Oakland Rd., RR 1

– Sept. 24 – Scotland Agromart Ltd., 218 Oakland Rd., RR 1 SIMCOE – Sept. 18 – Central Ontario FS Delhi, 1161 Fertilizer Rd., RR 7

– Sept. 18 – Central Ontario FS Delhi, 1161 Fertilizer Rd., RR 7 TARA – Sept. 18 – Sprucedale Agromart Ltd., 291 Yonge St. S.

– Sept. 18 – Sprucedale Agromart Ltd., 291 Yonge St. S. THORNLOE – Sept. 15-26 – Temiskaming Ag Centre, 964027 Development Rd.

– Sept. 15-26 – Temiskaming Ag Centre, 964027 Development Rd. TILBURY – Sept. 22 – Hensall Co-op, 23404 Wheatley Rd., RR 3

– Sept. 22 – Hensall Co-op, 23404 Wheatley Rd., RR 3 TUPPERVILLE – Sept. 23 – AGRIS Co-operative Ltd., 17 Centre Side Rd.

– Sept. 23 – AGRIS Co-operative Ltd., 17 Centre Side Rd. VERNER – Sept. 23 – Co-op Regionale de Nipissing-Sudbury, 723 Gingras Ave.

– Sept. 23 – Co-op Regionale de Nipissing-Sudbury, 723 Gingras Ave. WALKERTON – Sept. 23 – Midwest Co-operative Services Inc. (Walkerton Agronomy Centre), 1291 Bruce Rd. 3

– Sept. 23 – Midwest Co-operative Services Inc. (Walkerton Agronomy Centre), 1291 Bruce Rd. 3 WELLANDPORT – Sept. 23 – Clark Agri Service, 4891 Canborough Rd.

– Sept. 23 – Clark Agri Service, 4891 Canborough Rd. WINCHESTER – Sept. 16 – Agri-Partners Crop Centre Ltd., 667 St. Lawrence St.

– Sept. 16 – Agri-Partners Crop Centre Ltd., 667 St. Lawrence St. WYOMING – Sept. 19 – Wanstead Farmers Co-op, 5322 Wanstead Rd.

Accepted materials include:

Unwanted agricultural pesticides (must have a Pest Control Product number)

Commercial pesticides used in industrial settings and on golf courses

Livestock and equine medications that are used on-farm (must have a DIN, serial number, notification number, or Pest Control Product number)

Materials not accepted include: treated seed, needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, and domestic pesticides or medications.

“We know Ontario farmers are committed to environmental stewardship, and this program gives them a reliable option to manage these materials with care,” said Barry Friesen, Executive Director of Cleanfarms. “Together with our partners, we’re ensuring these products are safely collected and managed.”

To find a nearby collection site and learn more about how to prepare materials, visit: https://cleanfarms.ca/materials/unwanted-pesticides-animal-meds/.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Media Contact

Catherine Lecomte, Media Relations and Digital Communications Coordinator | [email protected] | (236) 202-3580 Ext. 2249

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0132bbd3-a5c2-4dcc-a39f-14d3f21a59ec



