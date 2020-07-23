ONTARIO GRAIN FARMERS CANNOT COMPETE WITH U.S. FARMERS

GUELPH, ON, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grain Farmers of Ontario, the province’s largest commodity organization, representing Ontario’s 28,000 barley, corn, oat, soybean, and wheat farmers, today share the results of a new study showing grain farmers want the government to help them manage the risk of COVID-19 economic impacts and help them compete with U.S. farmers.

AgriStability, an existing BRM program, was cut in 2012, leaving grain and oilseed farmers without price insurance they can rely on. Restoring the coverage to 85 per cent and eliminating the reference margin limit would be a significant improvement to the program.

Grain Farmers of Ontario is the province’s largest commodity organization, representing Ontario’s 28,000 barley, corn, oat, soybean, and wheat farmers. The crops they grow cover over 6 million acres of farm land across the province, generate over $4.1 billion in production value, result in over $18 billion in economic output and are responsible for over 75,000 jobs in the province.Victoria Berry

