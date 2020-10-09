Ontario Imposes Hotspot Lockdowns

CBJ — The Ontario provincial government has imposed strict lockdowns for Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa in the wake of a large spike on COVID-19 cases in those municipalities.

Premier Doug Ford is urging everyone across the entire province to stay home and only go out for essentials, such as work, groceries or medical appointments.

Ford says Toronto, Peel and Ottawa are not back a full stage, but rather a modified Stage 2. It means there will be no indoor dining at any restaurants along with the closure of all gyms and movie theatres. The new rules are in effect as of Saturday, October 10 at 12:01am and will be in effect for at least 28 days. Bingo halls and other gaming establishments are also required to close.

As of Oct. 13, weddings in Ontario will be forced to comply with updated public health measures, which limit 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Schools and daycare centres will remain open across the province.

