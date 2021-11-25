Ontario Museum Association Announces Awards of Excellence 2021 Recipients

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Thursday, November 25, 2021, the Ontario Museum Association (OMA) presented the OMA Awards of Excellence 2021 at the OMA’s virtual Annual Conference: Reopening, Recovery, Reimagination.

This year, the OMA will showcase the accomplishments of the Award Recipients in a social media campaign starting on November 26, 2021.

The OMA Awards of Excellence are an opportunity for the sector to recognize institutions and individuals who make outstanding contributions to the museum field in Ontario and whose innovative work inspires their colleagues, Ontarians, and visitors from around the world. Ontario museums have provided inspiration, education and solace to the public throughout the pandemic and continue to build and strengthen communities as we work toward recovery.

Congratulations to the OMA Awards of Excellence 2021 recipients in the following categories:

Distinguished Career Karen Bachmann, Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre Promising Leadership Hailey Hollingshead Volunteer Service Katharine Bourgon, The Canadian Clay & Glass Gallery Community Engagement with WOW Distinction Hamilton Civic Museums and CivicPlan for Reimagine Our Museums Community Engagement – Honourable Mention Niagara Falls History Museum for The Poppy Project Exhibitions Canadian Automotive Museum for Oshawa’s Automotive Community Programs Christina Sydorko, Oil Museum of Canada, National Historic Site for Oil Museum of Canada Virtual Education Programs – Honourable Mention Thunder Bay Art Gallery for Virtual Field Trip for Piitwewetam: Making is Medicine Special Projects Diefenbunker: Canada’s Cold War Museum for Safeguarding Our Shelter: Visitor Experience Renewal at the Diefenbunker: Canada’s Cold War Museum Special Projects – Honourable Mention King Heritage & Cultural Centre for Stories of King: An Online 3D-Exhibition with Treasured, Inc. Publications The Canadian Clay & Glass Gallery for Public Art in Glass

Quotes:

“The past year and a half has been truly challenging for the museum sector, but adversity has highlighted the incredible dedication and ingenuity of museum professionals. This year more than ever we are thrilled to recognize the excellent work that Ontario museums are doing and the impact they have on the lives of Ontarians, whether they are connecting in-person or online. We applaud this year’s award recipients and look forward to their next innovations as we create the post-pandemic world together.”

– Marie G. Lalonde, Executive Director of the Ontario Museum Association

About the Ontario Museum Association:

The Ontario Museum Association (OMA) strengthens capacity among institutions and individual’s active in Ontario’s museum sector, facilitates excellence and best practices, and improves the communication and collaboration of its membership. The OMA advocates for the important role of Ontario’s museums to society, working with all stakeholders, related sectors and industries, and other professional organizations. Each year, millions of visitors to Ontario’s 700 community museums experience programs and exhibitions that tell our collective story and contribute to our identity and sense of place.



