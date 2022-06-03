Ontario Votes to Build Highway 413 & Critical Infrastructure

Vaughan, Ont., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The people of Ontario have spoken and in yesterday’s provincial election a majority of the province voted to build Highway 413 and critical infrastructure. This support will meet the needs of our growing province, keeping people and goods moving across Ontario. The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is encouraged by the mandate the people have given and is ready to work to get shovels in the ground.

Last month, RCCAO shared research which revealed that 54% of Ontarians support the building of Highway 413, and yesterday’s election results is further evidence that the people of Ontario view this project as a necessary piece of infrastructure to expand both highway and transit capacity in the fastest growing region of the province.

RCCAO will build on its advocacy to continue to share the short-and long-term benefits of Highway 413, as highlighted in last year’s commissioned Jobs and Economic Impact of the GTA West Corridor report. In addition to meeting the long-term needs of the province, the report detailed many additional benefits of building the highway, including:

Supporting up to 8,000 jobs annually in construction and other industries over a five- year construction period;

Generating up to $2.3 billion of earnings for workers in Ontario throughout its construction;

Alleviating congestion in the GTA which costs the economy $11 billion; and

Building a parallel transitway dedicated exclusively for buses and LRTs.

The construction of critical infrastructure, such as Highway 413, across the province will ensure we are adding more capacity, building for the future and facilitating a competitive economic environment for Ontarians to prosper.

RCCAO congratulates Premier Doug Ford on his government’s re-election and all MPPs who will have the honour of representing the people of Ontario at Queen’s Park. RCCAO is eager to continue its collaboration with elected officials and all levels of governments to ensure critical infrastructure is built.

​​RCCAO Executive Director Nadia Todorova is available for interviews.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 60 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers. www.rccao.com

