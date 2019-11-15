Operation Eyesight Named One of the Top 10 Impact Charities by Charity Intelligence Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Charity Intelligence Canada (CI) has announced that Operation Eyesight has been selected as one of their Top 10 Impact Charities of 2019, and one of their Top 10 International Charities. Of the 750 Canadian charities rated for impact, Operation Eyesight was among the top performers, and the only Calgary-based organization in the international category.

Operation Eyesight is making an impact by restoring sight and preventing blindness for people in developing countries. They partner with local government and hospitals in these countries with a sustainable approach that eliminates avoidable blindness in the most vulnerable communities.“With access to affordable eye care services, better nutrition and better education, avoidable blindness can be eliminated. That’s where we come in,” says Aly Bandali, President and CEO, Operation Eyesight. “When you invest in Operation Eyesight, you become part of a movement that empowers people to take ownership of their own eye health. When people can see, their futures become brighter.”According to the World Health Organization’s World Report on Vision, more than 2.2 billion people suffer from a vision impairment. For at least 1 billion people, their vision impairment has not yet been addressed – but their vision could be restored through a number of interventions, including prescription eyeglasses, cataract surgery, antibiotics or other forms of treatment. By providing these interventions, Operation Eyesight impacts the lives of individuals and their communities by giving them back their independence, helping them break the cycle of poverty.Operation Eyesight works with local hospital partners to strengthen their capacity and offer a supply of quality, affordable eye care services to more people. They also create demand for these services by encouraging eye health-seeking behavior and empowering communities to take responsibility for their eye health needs. Operation Eyesight currently works in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Liberia and Ethiopia, and they hope to expand to other developing countries where the burden is great in unmet eyecare needs.To learn more, visit https://www.charityintelligence.ca/charity-profiles/top-10-impact-charities-of-2019 and operationeyesight.com .For more information or to arrange an interview with Aly Bandali, please contact:

Melissa Crocker

Senior Marketing Specialist

Operation Eyesight Canada

Phone: 587-602-2310

crockerm@operationeyesight.com About Operation Eyesight UniversalOperation Eyesight Universal is an international development organization dedicated to eliminating avoidable blindness in developing countries. Founded in Calgary in 1963, Operation Eyesight is working to restore sight and prevent blindness in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Liberia and Ethiopia. Operation Eyesight invests in sustainable treatment, prevention and community development activities to address specific eye health problems as well as the root causes of blindness. For more information about the work we do and how to donate, visit operationeyesight.com .

