OpportuNext: New online tool helps simplify job transitions for Canadians

OTTAWA, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to an ever-changing employment landscape, The Conference Board of Canada and the Future Skills Centre have launched OpportuNext — a free online tool designed to help job placement professionals, job seekers and employers quickly and easily explore viable career transition pathways.

While COVID-19 is having a dramatic impact on Canada’s labour force, job market disruptions, and employment prospects are always changing. Automation, for example, will continue to affect many industries long after the economic effects of the pandemic have passed.

“Workers need tools to identify and pursue new opportunities — a resource that can provide guidance on what skills and retraining can help them make a successful move” says Dr. Susan Black, Chief Executive Officer of The Conference Board of Canada. “OpportuNext is the result of our ongoing research and partnership with the Future Skills Centre, and a practical resource for Canadians to navigate the future of work”.

The tool enables both employers and employees to explore skill-based career pathways.

Users enter basic information such as their job title, and OpportuNext uses that information to identify options using a database of 13 billion job characteristics. The tool identifies careers that require similar skills, abilities and experience along with job salary and career outlook information. It can identify emerging transition careers and options that may not have been considered previously.

“More and more Canadians will need to adapt to ongoing economic transformation and a changing job market,” says Pedro Barata, Executive Director of the Future Skills Centre. “We are thrilled to introduce a practical and accessible tool that can help Canadians understand a changing economy and what skills they will need today and tomorrow.”

Tools like OpportuNext can be invaluable to employers looking for innovative solutions to their HR challenges.

“In an ever-changing labour market that has been particularly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult for some Canadians to know where to go next in their career. This new tool being launched by the Future Skills Centre will help employers and workers make informed job transitions and hiring decisions,” says Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough. “The launch of OpportuNext is an example of how the Government of Canada is investing in a dynamic, inclusive and forward-thinking labour force that benefits all Canadians.”

OpportuNext is the latest initiative in the ongoing partnership between The Conference Board of Canada and the Future Skills Centre to deliver tangible solutions to the accelerated disruptions impacting Canada’s job market.

OpportuNext is now live at www.opportunext.ca

The Conference Board of Canada is Canada’s foremost independent research organization and is committed to helping Canada’s leaders find solutions to tough challenges.

Future Skills Centre is a Government of Canada-funded initiative dedicated to helping Canadians gain the skills needed to thrive in a changing labour market.

