Optical Waveguide Market to Reach Value USD 13.70 Billion by 2027 | Rising Internet Penetration Across the World and Increasing Usage of Electronic Devices will be the Key Factor Driving the Industry Growth, States Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Optical Waveguide Market is forecasted to reach USD 13.70 Billion by 2027; and register a significant revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing internet penetration across the world is expected to drive the global optical waveguide market growth during the forecast period. Besides, growing electronic devices' usage is expected to propel the global optical waveguide market growth during the forecast period. Increasing amount of data generated by data centers and data traffic rate are expected to further boost the global optical waveguide market growth over the forecast period. However, the lack of technological advancement to address patterning challenges of optical waveguides for sensing applications is expected to hamper the global optical waveguide market growth during the forecast period.Key Highlights From The ReportIn terms of revenue, the planar segment is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period due to rising uses of the planar optical waveguide for sensing applications.The healthcare segment is expected to register steady growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to increasing application of optical waveguides for medical diagnosis, health monitoring, and light therapies.Due to benefit of integrating optical waveguides on-chip for aligning microfluidic channels and optical elements during fabrication, the on-chip interconnection segment is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth in terms of market share during the forecast period due to growing information technology and telecommunication industry in countries in the region. In addition, increasing focus of government in countries in Asia Pacific for developing smart cities is expected to augment growth of the regional market over the forecast period.Key market participants include Fujikura Ltd, LEONI Fiber Optics, Inc., Corning Inc., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., ZTT International Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Futong Group Company Ltd., Furukawa Electric Company Ltd., FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Company Ltd., and Mouser Electronics Inc.In July 2018, Metallurgica Bresciana S.p.A, a specialized optical cable manufacturer, was acquired by Sterlite Technologies Ltd. This acquisition will strengthen Sterlite's global presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global optical waveguide market based on type, application, propagation mode, material, connectivity, refractive index, end-use, and region:Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)ChannelPlanarEnd-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Oil and GasTelecom and ITHealthcareDefenseAerospaceBFSIOthersPropagation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Single-ModeMulti-ModeApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)PrinterRouterMedical EquipmentInspection DevicesHigh-Performance Computing (HPC)Automobiles and AircraftUltra HDTVOthersConnectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)On-Chip InterconnectionOn-Board InterconnectionOthersMaterial Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)PolymerSemiconductorSiliconElectro-opticGlassRefractive Index Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Step-IndexGraded-Index Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)North AmericaU.S.CanadaEuropeGermanyUKFranceRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaIndiaRest of APACLatin AmericaBrazilRest of LATAMMEASaudi ArabiaUAERest of MEA



