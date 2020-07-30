Optik TV customers can now enjoy Amazon Prime with select plans, courtesy of TELUS

In a first for TV providers in Canada, TELUS is offering Amazon Prime as a benefit to customers with select Optik TV theme packs

In addition, customers who are Prime members can now easily access Prime Video through the app on their 4K Optik TV digital boxVANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, TELUS announced that Optik TV customers in B.C. and Alberta with four or more theme packs now have the flexibility to choose Amazon Prime as a benefit in their Optik TV package, courtesy of TELUS. With a Prime membership (regularly CDN $7.99 per month), customers will enjoy the best in shopping and entertainment from Amazon, including direct access to the Prime Video app to watch thousands of popular movies, TV shows, and award-winning Amazon Originals like Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. To access the app, simply navigate to the Optik TV app home page or turn to channel 424.“We are relentless about providing Optik TV customers with the best entertainment experience in Canada. By offering Amazon Prime in Optik packages, customers enjoy seamless access to all that a Prime membership has to offer, including fast, free shipping on millions of items, Prime Video, and Amazon Music Prime,” said Zainul Mawji, President, Home Solutions, TELUS. “Whether offering bundling options like this Prime membership offer, delivering Western Canada’s fastest home internet with PureFibre 1.5 Gigabit, or even providing peace of mind with SmartHome Security, TELUS customers can be confident that they have access to the most content and premium services backed by world-class support.”Optik TV customers who add Amazon Prime to their TV package will also have unlimited access to ad-free listening of over two million songs on Amazon Music Prime, hundreds of books with Prime Reading, free in-game loot and games with Twitch Prime, free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, early access to select Lightning Deals, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast-free shipping, and members receive Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery* when shipping to Vancouver and Calgary, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery* in select cities and towns, and unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items.

*On eligible orders of $25 or more.Customers looking to check the availability of the offer can do so by visiting our website at telus.com/AmazonPrime .Offer subject to change. Terms and conditions apply. Amazon.ca, Inc. and its affiliates are not sponsors of this promotion. Amazon Prime is a membership service regularly costing CDN$ 7.99 per month. This is the price as of July 30, 2020 and is subject to change. You can cancel at any time by logging in to your My TELUS account at telus.com/MyTELUS. Amazon, Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch Prime, Amazon Music Prime, Prime Reading and all related logos are the intellectual property of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. If you have an existing Amazon Prime account you will not be able to activate your subscription to Amazon Prime through TELUS; however, you can enjoy the Amazon Prime Video App on the Optik TV digital box.About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.8 billion in annual revenue and 15.3 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada’s largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.For media inquiries, please contact:

