Optimize Wealth Management Furthers its Nation-wide Expansion with the Acquisition of Lifestyle Wealth Inc.

TORONTO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optimize Wealth Management is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Lifestyle Wealth Inc. With this latest addition, Optimize expands its presence into the heart of southern Ontario and provides a greater reach for clients searching for a more holistic approach and a no load advisory relationship. The acquisition will add three new offices in the Welland, Port Colborne, and Kitchener/Waterloo areas.

Lifestyle Wealth was founded by a team of highly seasoned and extremely well-regarded financial advisors. They set out with the mission to use their years of financial industry background to enhance the lifestyle of their clients through dedication, honesty and utmost professionalism while also helping all stakeholders to think strategically regarding their business and personal goals. Lifestyle Wealth has an impeccable reputation within the industry, their community and among their clients."Lifestyle Wealth's mission to deliver clarity, direction and an improved lifestyle to their clients perfectly complements Optimize's approach to its full-service wealth management services," said Matthew McGrath, Head of Advisory Channels and Corporate Development. "We believe this acquisition is an excellent fit for both parties. Pairing Optimize's robust portfolio management and multi-family office platforms along with the dedicated and premiere financial planning services of Lifestyle Wealth will provide clients with a significant amount of value".



