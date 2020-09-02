Optimize Wealth Management Furthers its Nationwide Expansion by Welcoming Joe Palhad as Senior Financial Planner

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optimize Wealth Management announced the recent addition of Senior Financial Planner Joe Palhad to the firm. Joe has extensive experience in the financial industry helping families in Woodstock achieve their desired goals.

“We are thrilled to have an experienced and skilled planner like Joe join our team. We use a holistic approach to provide clients with premier wealth management and are confident Joe can help us continue to achieve this” said Matthew McGrath, Head of Advisory Channel and Corporate Development at Optimize Wealth.From Optimize Wealth’s newest office in Woodstock, Joe will help clients to achieve long term success and prosperity by providing them with a comprehensive approach helped by a competent team of licensed portfolio managers.“I’m very happy to be joining Optimize,” said Joe Palhad, Senior Financial Planner. “With the help of Optimize Wealth’s multi-family office platform and robust portfolio management, my clients will benefit from a continued level of high-end service.”About Joe PalhadJoe previously worked as an aircraft mechanic for 10 years, but noticed when speaking with people within his industry as well as other tradespeople, there was a large gap when it came to financial knowledge. Through wanting to secure his own financial future and goals, asking questions but never finding satisfactory answers, Joe decided to change careers and began schooling for this profession.Nothing makes Joe happier than helping others. Joe believes in sharing his knowledge so that you can make the best decisions for yourself and for your family. Everyone’s circumstances are different, and Joe is prepared to explain all the possibilities to help you save more, pay less taxes and reduce your stress about your financial future. One of Joe’s biggest strengths is establishing rock-solid financial plans to keep you headed in the right direction regardless of what life throws your way.When he’s not working, Joe is either fishing with his wife or playing with his two children. A devoted family man, comic book geek and country boy at heart being born and raised on his family’s farm, Joe is also a sports enthusiast.About the Optimize Wealth Advisor PlatformOptimize Wealth is an industry-leading Full Service Wealth Management Firm which has built a very Robust Advisor Platform whereby Advisors can provide their clients with a multi-family office service offering. We have in-house tax and will specialists that can prepare all of your clients’ tax returns as well their wills. We also have Mortgage and Insurance specialists when needed and all of that augments our core Financial Planning and Portfolio Management services. We built our Advisor Platform with the belief that technology could make the financial management process simpler, more transparent, and more cost-effective for clients. It has quickly become clear to us that these services when provided alongside our in-house technology enables advisors and financial planners alike to deliver significant value to their clients well above the industry norms, which empowers them to grow their business exponentially.Join Optimize Wealth: A firm built by Advisors, for AdvisorsThe financial services industry has seen a significant amount of change over the last two decades. What hasn’t changed is that ethical advisors are earnestly running wealth management practices centered on putting their clients’ interest first. Unfortunately, the growth initiatives and the seemingly endless bureaucratic and one-sided directives from many dealers have slowly put them at odds with this principle. Discover how we can work with you to break past your ceiling of complexity, simplify your business and unlock new opportunities. As your partner, we’ll help you deliver an exceptional client experience – one that not only cements client loyalty but also drives new business. We’ll show you how to streamline your processes, increase productivity and grow your bottom line. When you join Optimize Wealth, you become part of a team with one common goal, to help our Advisors build a better business while providing your clients with expert financial advice. The major difference at Optimize Wealth is that we measure our Financial Advisors’ success based on how well they help their clients achieve their goals rather than based on how much commissions or revenues they generate from their clients.Looking to Grow Your Practice or Map Your Exit?Whether you want to refine your client segmentation strategy, focus on niche markets, or define your own succession plan, we’re here for you. We’ll work with you to build scale in your business, implement proven growth strategies, maximize the value of your business, or map your exit plan. Through it all, we’ll help you ensure your clients continue to get the attention they deserve. Whether you are looking to grow or exit the business, we are looking for experienced financial professionals who want to make a positive impact in their clients’ financial futures at the same time as achieving their specific goals.Financial professionals who want to see how they can map their exit or gain a major competitive edge from Optimize’s next generation multi-family office platform while benefiting from a premium advisor compensation structure should reach out to Matthew McGrath for a confidential discussion at (416)-907-6733 or email matthew.j.mcgrath@optimize.caA video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93a2e52b-097b-408b-995b-84a596d6d631



