Optimize Wealth Management Furthers its Nationwide Expansion by Welcoming Mike Poulin as Senior Financial Planner

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optimize Wealth Management announced the recent addition of Senior Financial Planner Mike Poulin to the firm. Mike has 25 years experience helping families in the Chatham-Kent region achieve their desired financial goals.

“Using our unique and entirely holistic approach, we want to provide our clients with a long term financial advisory relationship. We are confident that Mike can help us continue to provide this for many years to come,” said Matthew McGrath, Head of Advisory Channel and Corporate Development at Optimize Wealth.Mike will provide clients with a comprehensive approach and a no load advisory relationship with the help of an experienced team of licensed portfolio managers from Optimize Wealth’s newest office in Chatham, helping them to achieve their desired goals.“I’m pleased to be joining Optimize. With the move, and now with the help of Optimize Wealth’s robust portfolio management, my clients will continue to receive the premier wealth management they deserve,” said Mike Poulin, Senior Financial Planner.About Mike PoulinMike is a Maritime boy who loves to help people in many ways – his calling to personal finance turned from hobby to career at age 35. Mike graduated from the University of New Brunswick in business (BBA, 1984) and forest engineering (BScFE, 1983). Mike has entrepreneurial tendencies and thought processes, and has been in business for 25 years, receiving his diploma from the Canadian Institute of Financial Planning in 1998. Mike has a demonstrated past of helping clients achieve their goals in the financial services industry and teaches people to think about creating their wealth in four steps; Make it, Protect it, Spend it and Gift it all away.Mike, a devoted family man, is married to his wife Sandra, a Medical Adjudicator at Service Canada. They have two children, twins Lauren and Scott, both University graduates in 2020. Mike has volunteered in many activities in his 25 years in Chatham, and is passionate about hockey and cycling. Mike currently volunteers for the Sick Kids Foundation, in his third year participating in the Great Cycle Challenge Canada riding 1,000km this year to help fight childhood cancer.About the Optimize Wealth Advisor PlatformOptimize Wealth is an industry-leading Full Service Wealth Management Firm which has built a very Robust Advisor Platform whereby Advisors can provide their clients with a multi-family office service offering. We have in-house tax and will specialists that can prepare all of your clients’ tax returns as well their wills. We also have Mortgage and Insurance specialists when needed and all of that augments our core Financial Planning and Portfolio Management services. We built our Advisor Platform with the belief that technology could make the financial management process simpler, more transparent, and more cost-effective for clients. It has quickly become clear to us that these services when provided alongside our in-house technology enables advisors and financial planners alike to deliver significant value to their clients well above the industry norms, which empowers them to grow their business exponentially.Join Optimize Wealth: A firm built by Advisors, for AdvisorsThe financial services industry has seen a significant amount of change over the last two decades. What hasn’t changed is that ethical advisors are earnestly running wealth management practices centered on putting their clients’ interest first. Unfortunately, the growth initiatives and the seemingly endless bureaucratic and one-sided directives from many dealers have slowly put them at odds with this principle. Discover how we can work with you to break past your ceiling of complexity, simplify your business and unlock new opportunities. As your partner, we’ll help you deliver an exceptional client experience – one that not only cements client loyalty but also drives new business. We’ll show you how to streamline your processes, increase productivity and grow your bottom line. When you join Optimize Wealth, you become part of a team with one common goal, to help our Advisors build a better business while providing your clients with expert financial advice. The major difference at Optimize Wealth is that we measure our Financial Advisors’ success based on how well they help their clients achieve their goals rather than based on how much commissions or revenues they generate from their clients.Looking to Grow Your Practice or Map Your Exit?Whether you want to refine your client segmentation strategy, focus on niche markets, or define your own succession plan, we’re here for you. We’ll work with you to build scale in your business, implement proven growth strategies, maximize the value of your business, or map your exit plan. Through it all, we’ll help you ensure your clients continue to get the attention they deserve. Whether you are looking to grow or exit the business, we are looking for experienced financial professionals who want to make a positive impact in their clients’ financial futures at the same time as achieving their specific goals.Financial professionals who want to see how they can map their exit or gain a major competitive edge from Optimize’s next generation multi-family office platform while benefiting from a premium advisor compensation structure should reach out to Matthew McGrath for a confidential discussion at (416)-907-6733 or email matthew.j.mcgrath@optimize.ca A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93a2e52b-097b-408b-995b-84a596d6d631



