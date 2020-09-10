Optimize Wealth Management Furthers its Nationwide Expansion by Welcoming Wayne Lambert as Senior Financial Planner

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optimize Wealth Management announced the recent addition of Senior Financial Planner Wayne Lambert to the firm. Wayne has an established history of helping clients in the Winnipeg region meet their desired long-term financial goals.“We are pleased to have a skilled and experienced planner like Wayne join our team,” said Matthew McGrath , Head of Advisory Channel and Corporate Development at Optimize Wealth. “We are confident Wayne can help us continue to provide a premier level of wealth management to our clients through our holistic approach.”From Optimize Wealth’s newest office in Winnipeg, Wayne will work alongside an experienced team of licensed portfolio managers to help clients achieve long-term success and prosperity using an entirely comprehensive and holistic approach.“I’m very happy to be joining Optimize,” said Wayne Lambert, Senior Financial Planner. “My clients will benefit from a continued level of high-end service through Optimize Wealth’s multi-family office platform and robust portfolio management.”About Wayne LambertWayne Lambert is an experienced Certified Financial Planner with an established history of helping clients meet their long-term financial goals and dreams. Being a longstanding member of the Canadian Institute of Financial Planners, FP Canada and Advocis, Wayne is an ethically strong financial professional following “Standards of Professional Responsibility” from FP Canada and “The Advocis Code of Professional Conduct” from Advocis.Skilled in Comprehensive Financial Planning with a focus on Business owners, Group Benefits, and working with Retired individuals who want the most out of life, Wayne has exceptional strategic planning skills, and a demonstrated ability to conceptualize and carry out major projects and initiatives. Wayne is a seasoned professional whose honesty and integrity provide for effective leadership and optimal business relationships.Dedicated to his family and community, Wayne is involved in various charities, school advisory councils, developing seniors housing, working with local development boards, and giving his time to local nonprofit organizations. He is a firm believer in giving back to the community and setting an example for those around him.About the Optimize Wealth Advisor PlatformOptimize Wealth is an industry-leading Full Service Wealth Management Firm which has built a very Robust Advisor Platform whereby Advisors can provide their clients with a multi-family office service offering. We have in-house tax and will specialists that can prepare all of your clients’ tax returns as well their wills. We also have Mortgage and Insurance specialists when needed and all of that augments our core Financial Planning and Portfolio Management services. We built our Advisor Platform with the belief that technology could make the financial management process simpler, more transparent, and more cost-effective for clients. It has quickly become clear to us that these services when provided alongside our in-house technology enables advisors and financial planners alike to deliver significant value to their clients well above the industry norms, which empowers them to grow their business exponentially.Join Optimize Wealth: A firm built by Advisors, for AdvisorsThe financial services industry has seen a significant amount of change over the last two decades. What hasn’t changed is that ethical advisors are earnestly running wealth management practices centered on putting their clients’ interest first. Unfortunately, the growth initiatives and the seemingly endless bureaucratic and one-sided directives from many dealers have slowly put them at odds with this principle. Discover how we can work with you to break past your ceiling of complexity, simplify your business and unlock new opportunities. As your partner, we’ll help you deliver an exceptional client experience – one that not only cements client loyalty but also drives new business. We’ll show you how to streamline your processes, increase productivity and grow your bottom line. When you join Optimize Wealth, you become part of a team with one common goal, to help our Advisors build a better business while providing your clients with expert financial advice. The major difference at Optimize Wealth is that we measure our Financial Advisors’ success based on how well they help their clients achieve their goals rather than based on how much commissions or revenues they generate from their clients.Looking to Grow Your Practice or Map Your Exit?Whether you want to refine your client segmentation strategy, focus on niche markets, or define your own succession plan, we’re here for you. We’ll work with you to build scale in your business, implement proven growth strategies, maximize the value of your business, or map your exit plan. Through it all, we’ll help you ensure your clients continue to get the attention they deserve. Whether you are looking to grow or exit the business, we are looking for experienced financial professionals who want to make a positive impact in their clients’ financial futures at the same time as achieving their specific goals.Financial professionals who want to see how they can map their exit or gain a major competitive edge from Optimize’s next generation multi-family office platform while benefiting from a premium advisor compensation structure should reach out to Matthew McGrath for a confidential discussion at (416)-907-6733 or email matthew.j.mcgrath@optimize.caA video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93a2e52b-097b-408b-995b-84a596d6d631



CBJ Newsmakers