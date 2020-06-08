TORONTO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optimize Wealth Management is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Lifestyle Wealth Inc. With this latest addition, Optimize expands its presence into the heart of southern Ontario and provides a greater reach for clients searching for a more holistic approach and a no load advisory relationship. The acquisition will add three new offices in the Welland, Port Colborne, and Kitchener/Waterloo areas.



