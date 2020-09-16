Optimize Wealth Management Welcomes Stuart Proctor as Senior Financial Planner, Furthering its Nationwide Expansion

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optimize Wealth Management announced the recent addition of Senior Financial Planner Stuart Proctor to the firm. Stuart has an extensive history of helping clients in the Calgary region meet their desired long-term goals.

“We are thrilled to have a knowledgeable and skilled planner such as Stuart join our team,” said Matthew McGrath , Head of Advisory Channel and Corporate Development at Optimize Wealth. “We are confident that Stuart can aid in providing comprehensive financial planning to our clients through our entirely holistic approach.Working alongside a competent and skilled team of licenced portfolio managers, Stuart will help clients to achieve prosperity and long-term success from Optimize Wealth’s newest office in Calgary.“I’m pleased to be joining Optimize,” said Stuart Proctor, Senior Financial Planner. “Now with the help of Optimize Wealth’s multi-family office platform and their robust portfolio management, my clients will benefit from a continued level of high-end service”.About Stuart ProctorStuart graduated from the University of Western Ontario in 1976 with an undergraduate degree in economics. Moving to Calgary, he was able to use his educational background to begin a ten year career with a loans and mortgage corporation, culminating with his position as trust company branch manager in Kelowna, B.C.Subsequently, Stuart transitioned to investment and financial advice, joining Investors Group in 1987, moving back to his beloved Alberta. Together with the firm’s excellent training, and completion of his Certified Financial Designation (CFP) in 1996, he was able to transition to smaller and more independent boutique firms.Born in Regina, Stuart has been married to his “rock”, his wife Patti, for 38 years and they have raised one son, Dylan (the “apple of his eye”, whom Stu devotes as much time as possible to). Where time permits, Stuart enjoys being behind the wheel of his motorhome, exploring as much as possible of the country he loves. About the Optimize Wealth Advisor PlatformOptimize Wealth is an industry-leading Full Service Wealth Management Firm which has built a very Robust Advisor Platform whereby Advisors can provide their clients with a multi-family office service offering. We have in-house tax and will specialists that can prepare all of your clients’ tax returns as well their wills. We also have Mortgage and Insurance specialists when needed and all of that augments our core Financial Planning and Portfolio Management services. We built our Advisor Platform with the belief that technology could make the financial management process simpler, more transparent, and more cost-effective for clients. It has quickly become clear to us that these services when provided alongside our in-house technology enables advisors and financial planners alike to deliver significant value to their clients well above the industry norms, which empowers them to grow their business exponentially.Join Optimize Wealth: A firm built by Advisors, for AdvisorsThe financial services industry has seen a significant amount of change over the last two decades. What hasn’t changed is that ethical advisors are earnestly running wealth management practices centered on putting their clients’ interest first. Unfortunately, the growth initiatives and the seemingly endless bureaucratic and one-sided directives from many dealers have slowly put them at odds with this principle. Discover how we can work with you to break past your ceiling of complexity, simplify your business and unlock new opportunities. As your partner, we’ll help you deliver an exceptional client experience – one that not only cements client loyalty but also drives new business. We’ll show you how to streamline your processes, increase productivity and grow your bottom line. When you join Optimize Wealth, you become part of a team with one common goal, to help our Advisors build a better business while providing your clients with expert financial advice. The major difference at Optimize Wealth is that we measure our Financial Advisors’ success based on how well they help their clients achieve their goals rather than based on how much commissions or revenues they generate from their clients.Looking to Grow Your Practice or Map Your Exit?Whether you want to refine your client segmentation strategy, focus on niche markets, or define your own succession plan, we’re here for you. We’ll work with you to build scale in your business, implement proven growth strategies, maximize the value of your business, or map your exit plan. Through it all, we’ll help you ensure your clients continue to get the attention they deserve. Whether you are looking to grow or exit the business, we are looking for experienced financial professionals who want to make a positive impact in their clients’ financial futures at the same time as achieving their specific goals.Financial professionals who want to see how they can map their exit or gain a major competitive edge from Optimize’s next generation multi-family office platform while benefiting from a premium advisor compensation structure should reach out to Matthew McGrath for a confidential discussion at (416)-907-6733 or email matthew.j.mcgrath@optimize.caA video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93a2e52b-097b-408b-995b-84a596d6d631



CBJ Newsmakers