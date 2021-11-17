Opus One Solutions named one of Canada’s Clean Technology winners in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ program

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opus One Solutions received a Clean Technology award, a new awards category in the Technology Fast 50 program that recognizes Canada’s top clean innovators providing processes, goods or services that reduce environmental impacts. The winning companies are ranked by their revenue-growth percentage their last four years of operation, proving minimum revenues of $50,000 in 2017 and $5 million in 2020.

Opus One Solutions CEO Joshua Wong, credits its industry leading GridOS® software and the software’s ability to help utilities to accelerate the energy transition with distributed energy resources (DER) and the safety, reliability, and operational performance of the electric grid, with the company’s sustainable and profitable growth. Wong stated, “Opus One Solutions has been leading the Canadian landscape in growing clean tech domestically and abroad. Since its inception our vision of digitalizing, decentralizing and decarbonizing the planet has motivated us to work on enacting change and accelerating transition towards a low carbon economy. Clean technologies like Opus One’s are no longer just an option, but an urgent call to action necessary for meeting climate and environmental goals. Opus One Solutions is proud to be honored as an inaugural winner of Deloitte’s Clean Technology award and a leader in Canada’s clean technology industry.”

“We’re delighted to recognize Clean Technology winners, the program’s newest category. These outstanding companies are amongst the elite of Canada’s technology sector as clean innovators helping create a more resilient and sustainable future for the environment,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “With reduction of our carbon footprint and environmental impact of paramount importance, this new category awards innovators spearheading the clean technology movement, creating the sustainable business and technology landscape of the future.”

Eligibility in the Clean Technology category requires applicants to meet the same criteria as for Technology Fast 50 nominees except they must have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2017 and $5 million in 2020. The majority of the companies’ revenues must come from products or services that have a positive environmental impact in the following areas: carbon emissions reduction potential, resources circulation (reduce, reuse and recycle), or environmental preservation and safety.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Opus One Solutions

Opus One Solutions is a software and solutions company with the vision of a digitalized, decentralized and decarbonized planet. Its intelligent distributed energy management platform, GridOS®, optimizes complex power flows to deliver operational time-frame energy management, integrated planning, and market enablement to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy resources. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and responsive demand.

Visit our page to learn more and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Melissa Serrano

Senior Marketing Manager at Opus One Solutions

Mserrano@opusonesolutions.com



CBJ Newsmakers